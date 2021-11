Nashville based R&B singer, TheyNeedWeez, has released the official visuals for his latest single, “Prices.” On the song, the singer keeps it real with his words, stating in the opening, “took a lot of blood sweat and tears to get here ya know.” The verses are filled with lyrics about success in the music industry and life in general, with lines like, “I just been moving, no intentions on me losing” and “I got scars and some bruises, still I keep it moving,” ripe for a motivational Instagram caption . In the music video for the song, he takes viewers into his world through the lens of OluVisualGod, who directed and edited the visuals.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO