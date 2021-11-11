CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouray, CO

Cemetery beautiful as is

ouraynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Editor: I am amazed that in this day and age that someone would want to...

www.ouraynews.com

L'Observateur

Visit to cemetery shifts perspective

I’ve said it many times before, and I haven’t changed by mind – I make major decisions in the cemetery. Nowhere else are the priorities of life as clear to me. A visit to the cemetery is the quickest way I know to shift my perspective from ‘here and now’ to ‘there and forever.’
Durant Daily Democrat

Silo Cemetery maintained by volunteers and donations

On Sept. 10, 1901, a five-acre tract of land was set aside for a cemetery in Silo, Indian Territory. For $50, the town of Silo purchased the land from the Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations with the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to...
SILO, OK
Crescent-News

Donate time to clean, decorate at cemeteries

Many of our veterans are resting peacefully at national cemeteries, heroes who died in service to country or after having lived long lives after their service. Christmas is a perfect time to donate your time cleaning headstones of those who lie in sacred ground. Find an organization to help. The...
leelanaunews.com

G-A cemetery board undertaking mission

It all started when a group of concerned citizens wanted to identify the remains of those laid to rest in an abandoned cemetery. Glen Arbor resident Linda Alice Dewey spent years at the historic Glen Arbor Cemetery trying to locate and identify all the remains buried in the long-forgotten cemetery. In 1977-78, the cemetery was mistakenly purchased by the federal […]
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Shoshone News Press

"Extravagant and Beautiful"

KELLOGG –– One resident at Mountain Valley of Cascadia and her daughter have given the gift of a little extra warmth to her fellow residents. It was last winter when Diana Swindle discussed with her mother Rose Buniger, how it would be nice if they could make a few quilts for the other folks residing at the skilled nursing center in Kellogg.
KELLOGG, ID
Seacoast Online

Friends of Hope Cemetery and Woods offers a guided walk

KENNEBUNK — Friends of Hope Cemetery and Woods is offering a guided walk through beautiful Hope Woods in downtown Kennebunk on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. Your guide will be Maine Master Naturalist, Gordon Collins. To reserve a spot, please email friendsofhcw@gmail.com or call 207-985-0990.
KENNEBUNK, ME
northeastnews.net

5K at Historic Elmwood Cemetery

Elmwood Cemetery at 4900 Truman Road was the venue for KC Crew’s annual Graveyard 5K Race on Saturday, October 30. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the 43-acre cemetery was designed by renowned landscape architect George Kessler, the creator of Kansas City’s parks and boulevard system. Hundreds of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecounty.me

Cemetery plans annual tribute

CARIBOU, Maine — The Northern Maine Veterans Cemetery will host a Veterans Day tribute at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. All veterans and the community are invited to attend the ceremony at the cemetery, which is located at 37 Lombard Rd. in Caribou. U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran and...
CARIBOU, ME
loudounnow.com

Scouts Help Restore Black Cemetery in Waterford

Early Saturday morning two dozen Boy Scouts from Troop 1159 and volunteers converged on the Union of Churches Cemetery in Waterford to continue efforts to restore a once ignored burial place for the village’s Black residents. Dating back to 1820, the cemetery near the Waterford Old Schoolwas strictly segregated, with...
WATERFORD, VA
bowienewsonline.com

Forgotten Cemetery virtual tour planned for Nov. 13

The Montague County Pioneer Cemetery Board would like to invite the public to a “Forgotten Cemetery Virtual Tour” on Nov. 13 in the courthouse annex. This program will be at 2 p.m. in the courthouse annex and highlight 10 cemeteries with photos and stories. The stories will include why the cemetery is historically important and highlight some of the people buried there.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Warren Times Observer

Scout helps to rehabilitate local cemetery

Several former Warren County residents have more appropriately marked final resting places thanks to a Warren County Scout. While Brady Etter of Boy Scout Troop 22 of Irvine was looking for a project, he heard about the Patchen Hill Cemetery in Sugar Grove Township. “For my Eagle, I was trying...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
highlandernews.com

Historic cemetery marker to be unveiled

Editor’s note: A dedication ceremony to unveil the Marble Falls City Cemetery state historical marker will be held at 9:30 am. at the site, 400 South Avenue S, on Thursday, Nov. 11. From staff reports Despite the ravages of time, a cemetery is the closest thing a community has to an enduring record of its former inhabitants. As a town’s population grows, so does the population of its cemetery…
MARBLE FALLS, TX
pncguam.com

Sumay cemetery graves blessed on All Souls Day

A prayer and blessing of the graves was held at Sumay Cemetery on U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Nov. 2 for All Souls Day. Father Richard Kidd, from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Rita, blessed the graves to honor and remember those buried at the cemetery. Also present to pay his respects was Santa Rita Mayor Dale Alvarez.
timberlakesouthdakota.com

Knights of Columbus restore cemetery at Bridger

Members of the Knights of Columbus Council 6537 of Faith, Dupree and Eagle Butte recently spent a day installing headstones on unmarked graves at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Bridger. In addition to the labor, the Knights of Columbus donated the cement for the project and supplied the equipment and transportation for mixing and pouring the ready-mix concrete. Members of the crew were…
The Daily Astorian

Astoria students tackle cemetery restoration

On a rainy afternoon in Greenwood Cemetery, Astoria High School senior Bailey Templeton tends to a gravestone. The monument is dark brown and black, its edges worn. Whatever shape it once was, and whatever name is engraved, are difficult to make out, as time and weather have taken a toll.
ASTORIA, OR
hope.edu

Beauty of Spontaneity

As I’ve reached the halfway point of my stay in London, I’ve taken some time to reflect on my time here thus far and all that I’ve done. I would consider myself to be a very reflective and independent person and I think that has helped me get the most out of my time while abroad. The power of reflection has served as an important reminder to me of how much I have grown since I departed the U.S. and what more I want to do with the time I have left. My independence has also been something I have greatly valued throughout my life and I know it has only grown since I’ve been here. Being comfortable to take initiative of my interests and desires has further enabled me to see more of the world through my own eyes.
ouraynews.com

For couple, it's forest, sweet forest

Courtney and Brandon Palmisano spent the summer serving up burgers, pizzas and beer at two of Ouray’s busiest restaurants, keeping up with the crowds filling Colorado Boy Southwest and Ouray Brewery. Each night, they met up back at their SUV to drive the winding dirt roads to their home in the forest. Their destination changed every two weeks when they moved their camper, after scoping out a new…
OURAY, CO
themonitor.net

Oak Lawn Cemetery remembers Veterans

CEDAR CREEK LAKE–Oak Lawn Cemetery is the newest Wreaths Across America (WAA) location in our Cedar Creek Lake Area. Remembering our fallen U.S. Veterans, honoring those who serve and teaching children the value of freedom are the three goals of Wreaths Across America, a national non-profit organization active in this area. Local Historian, Dick Bramblitt, started this journey for Oak Lawn by reaching out to the community and using research tools to identify veterans interred in Oak Lawn. He contacted Susan Martz-Cothran, of the Sarah Maples Chapter, who helped the cemetery association, headed by Judge Johnny Adams and a new partnership was formed.
CEDAR CREEK, TX

