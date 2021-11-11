Cemetery beautiful as is

As I’ve reached the halfway point of my stay in London, I’ve taken some time to reflect on my time here thus far and all that I’ve done. I would consider myself to be a very reflective and independent person and I think that has helped me get the most out of my time while abroad. The power of reflection has served as an important reminder to me of how much I have grown since I departed the U.S. and what more I want to do with the time I have left. My independence has also been something I have greatly valued throughout my life and I know it has only grown since I’ve been here. Being comfortable to take initiative of my interests and desires has further enabled me to see more of the world through my own eyes.

