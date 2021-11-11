No vinyl fence for cemetery

CEDAR CREEK LAKE–Oak Lawn Cemetery is the newest Wreaths Across America (WAA) location in our Cedar Creek Lake Area. Remembering our fallen U.S. Veterans, honoring those who serve and teaching children the value of freedom are the three goals of Wreaths Across America, a national non-profit organization active in this area. Local Historian, Dick Bramblitt, started this journey for Oak Lawn by reaching out to the community and using research tools to identify veterans interred in Oak Lawn. He contacted Susan Martz-Cothran, of the Sarah Maples Chapter, who helped the cemetery association, headed by Judge Johnny Adams and a new partnership was formed.

