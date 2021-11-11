New physical therapy clinic opens

FAIRLAWN — The new Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned orthopedic hospital located at 3557 Embassy Parkway, opened Nov.1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Shown at right, from left, participating are: Gregory Zolton, Crystal Clinic chief information officer; Fairlawn Mayor William Roth; Drs. Gary Pennington and Carrie Diulus; John Dellagnese, of John Dellagnese & Associates; Holli Cholley, Crystal Clinic chief nursing and operations officer; Dr. Paul Fleissner, chairman, Crystal Clinic Board of Managers; Dr. Curtis Noel, medical director of Crystal Clinic QuickCare and executive vice president, secretary/treasurer of Crystal Clinic Board; and Drs. Derek Cody, David Kay, Ian Gradisar and Kyle Nelman.
