New physical therapy clinic opens

Durango Herald
 6 days ago

Owner Melissa Reitman announces the opening of her new physical therapy clinic, One...

www.durangoherald.com

Futurity

Physical therapy reduces opioid addiction risk after knee surgery

Physical therapy either before or after total knee replacement surgery can reduce the risk of becoming addicted to pain-relieving opioids, according to a new study. The world’s most common form of arthritis, knee osteoarthritis, causes people pain and hurts their quality of life. Total knee replacement is the only option...
yourvalley.net

Arenson: Why physical therapy can be a good alternative to surgery

Physical therapy can notably improve function and mobility in people of all ages who have injuries, medical conditions or illnesses. However, not everyone likes physical therapy due to the rigorous activity you must put in to receive results. Many people will decide to undergo surgery because they believe it is a faster and more effective method of treatment for their condition. Physical therapy can offer effective techniques that are designed to diminish pain and improve your ability to move without exacerbating your symptoms.
humblemusings.com

What Are the Different Types of Physical Therapy That Exist Today?

The physical therapy industry is rapidly developing. There are more types of physical therapy out there than you might think!. Physical therapists can help you rehabilitate after a health crisis. They can also help you manage stress injuries and chronic health issues. Keep reading, and we’ll break down the different...
Akron Leader Publications

New Crystal Clinic hospital now open

FAIRLAWN — The new Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, a physician-owned orthopedic hospital located at 3557 Embassy Parkway, opened Nov.1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Shown at right, from left, participating are: Gregory Zolton, Crystal Clinic chief information officer; Fairlawn Mayor William Roth; Drs. Gary Pennington and Carrie Diulus; John Dellagnese, of John Dellagnese & Associates; Holli Cholley, Crystal Clinic chief nursing and operations officer; Dr. Paul Fleissner, chairman, Crystal Clinic Board of Managers; Dr. Curtis Noel, medical director of Crystal Clinic QuickCare and executive vice president, secretary/treasurer of Crystal Clinic Board; and Drs. Derek Cody, David Kay, Ian Gradisar and Kyle Nelman.
verywellhealth.com

Physical Therapy Exercises for Pectus Excavatum

Pectus excavatum is a condition in which your sternum (breastbone) has sunk into your chest cavity. The condition is often not painful, but it occasionally can be. Most often, people with pectus excavatum only suffer from slight disfigurement of their chest cavity. In severe cases, the caving in of the...
Wickenburg Sun

Champion Physical Therapy's new location provides better access for patients

Better access, more space and more natural light for the healing process are ways to describe Champion Physical Therapy’s new location on West Wickenburg Way between Charley’s Steakhouse and Screamers. “One of the things we wanted to do was create better access for our patients,” owner Edward Flamand said. “The...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KOLR10 News

Burrell Behavioral Health opens new clinic in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. – Burrell Behavioral Health is opening a new clinic in Republic. The new clinic is set to begin treating patients on Monday, November 8th, and offers several services, such as therapy, telehealth, psychiatry, and Medication-Assisted Treatment for opioid use disorder. “At Burrell, the goal is to remove all barriers someone might face when […]
ptproductsonline.com

Everside Health Announces Partnership with ATI Physical Therapy

National direct primary care provider Everside Health LLC (Everside), formerly Paladina Health, Activate Healthcare, Healthstat and R-Health, announces a national partnership with ATI Physical Therapy that aims to deliver greater access to care, lower costs and better treatment outcomes for patients and their employers. The partnership combines Everside’s advanced value-based...
bigeasymagazine.com

What Insurance Services Cover Physical Therapy?

Today we bring you the answers to this question that can often be misinterpreted or taken out of context. Physical therapy as such is a fairly widespread health science dating back to ancient Greece. It is not uncommon to find clinics offering these services across the country and around the world.
advantagenews.com

CenterPointe to open new behavioral health clinic in Maryville

CenterPointe of Maryville Outpatient Behavioral Health Clinic is pleased to announce an Open House on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m., with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony by the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce at 12:00 Noon. All are welcome to attend!. Located at 6805 State Route 162...
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the toxin," their experts warn. That's exactly why it's so essential to learn which types of fish are most likely to cause fish poisoning, and to avoid them accordingly. Read on to find out which fish you should cut from your diet, and why your risk skyrockets after 65.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a cure for type 2 diabetes

In a new study from the Technion, researchers developed a novel approach to treating type 2 diabetes is being developed. The disease, caused by insulin resistance and reduction of cells’ ability to absorb sugar, is characterized by increased blood sugar levels. Its long-term complications include heart disease, strokes, damage to...
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
Knowridge Science Report

Long COVID linked to more bacteria in your mouth

In a new study from UMass Chan Medical School, researchers found that patients with persistent long COVID symptoms have oral microbiomes with a much higher abundance of bacteria that induce inflammation. Currently, scientists don’t understand the mechanism of long COVID. There are suggestions that the innate immune system may be...
