How To Grow And Care For Marigold Plants

The following is an excerpt from The Woodchip Handbook by Ben Raskin. It has been adapted for the web. Growing mushrooms on woodchip can be done under trees in the field or garden, or you can put the chip into containers and grow either inside or outdoors. Scale of production, available facilities, and time at one’s disposal are things that might affect your choice of system. By putting your chip into a container, you can have more control over the production process. You might want to sterilize the chip, keep it isolated from potentially competitive fungi species or water your mushrooms. If growing inside, you can monitor and control temperature and humidity, which will help you to get the highest yield. I have come to it from a farming perspective, looking to bring an added enterprise into agroforestry systems, so am more interested in effective, low-effort production under trees, but I will consider both systems here.

