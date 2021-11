PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Toy shopping for the holiday this year is a challenge this year. Supply chain issues and rising prices are creating a cauldron of trouble for parents looking to answer their wishes. “I think the theme this year is not what is the hot viral toy is what can I get my hands on at a reasonable price,” says Uniontown native Amanda Mushro, mother of three, and national Parenting blogger. She says to start with not getting sucked into the “hot toy” lists coming from retailers. “Now more than ever, their hotlist has to reflect what they actually have in...

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO