After 5 strong days down for EUR/USD, there should be some minor profit taking soon for a few days. Today so far is a reversal day. If today closes above its midpoint, it should lead to a few days of sideways to up trading from bears taking profits and bulls looking for a bounce. The selloff has had 3 legs down in a tight bear channel that began Nov. 5. That is a parabolic wedge sell climax, which typically leads to a bounce with at least a couple legs sideways to up.

CURRENCIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO