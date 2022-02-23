ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

AmericaninCrown Heights

By Hannah Albertine
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On their website, the Oxalis team refers to their restaurant as a neighborhood bistro. Similarly, at parties, a bashful, hot person in the corner might say they went to school in Cambridge, quickly glugging their Red Stripe to avoid further cross-examination. Humility is sometimes just an arduous way to...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Infatuation

AmericaninRittenhouse

If Rogue was a choose-your-own-adventure book, there’s no scenario in which your night ends in a low-key way. With a DJ fist pumping in the corner, diners creating an impromptu dance floor between the bar seats, and the staff saying “the party is just starting” between course, make sure you take a group of friends here who would be down for a mini turn-up inside a Rittenhouse Square bistro. But it’s not all about the atmosphere here, they have some good food and a few cocktails that are worthy of toasting to another year. The bourbon-based Thyme After Thyme cocktail has a perfect peppery and minty taste, and you should order the striped bass dish that has a lemony beet puree sweet enough to replace your birthday cupcake.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Le Coin

For an easy special occasion brunch, or a daytime date powered by natural wine and herbs de Provence-infused omelettes, Fremont’s Le Coin is the French bistro you should seek out. Covered in a velvety mustard seed polka-dotted hollandaise, their eggs benedict with smoky thick-cut ham and a side of potatoes fried to the ideal shade of Pantone 18-0940 TCX is pretty mandatory. So is a round of mini apple fritters. But their breakfast sandwich, layered with pork belly, peppery arugula, pepperoncini, fresh radish, and runny fried eggs on a big seedy bun is great, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Dresden Restaurant

Located on Vermont Ave. in the middle of Los Feliz, The Dresden is broken up into two distinct areas - the main dining room and the bar/lounge. And while you can have a decent enough prime rib dinner here, the real move is to skip the dining room altogether and head right to the lounge. Sadly, Marty Roberts---part of the iconic cabaret duo Marty & Elayne---passed in January 2022, after performing there weekly for nearly 40 years. Even so, the iconic lounge is still a great place to drink old-school cocktails like the rum-infused Blood & Sand, catch a live music show, and get a little weird along the way.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

FrenchinPasadena

This Pasadena spot isn’t as flashy as some of the other big-name restaurants in the area right now, but what Perle does well is provide a romantic atmosphere and a menu filled with well-executed French food. Our favorite dish is the frisée Lyonnaise salad, which comes topped with bacon lardons, poached egg, chicken liver mousse crouton, and dijon vinaigrette. It’s a savory salad, but still light enough to not fill you completely up. And that’s important, because you don’t want to miss the moules-frites with soft, garlicky mussels and properly crunchy fries and the tangy French onion soup.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Restaurants
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
The Infatuation

Tsujita LA

The transformation of Sawtelle from glorified service road to Japanese culinary enclave is well-documented. Walking around here is like punching a ticket to the Willy Wonka Drunk Food Factory of Your Dreams. Sweet potato-stuffed pretzels? Cutlets made of 25 layers of pork? Snow cream?? Right this way! There’s something for everyone in this little town within a town, but there’s also a king of the castle.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

Ascione Bistro

This Italian restaurant is a good choice for a small group dinner in Hyde Park. Ascione is always busy, the service is friendly, and the menu is filled with handmade pastas and appetizers (like burrata and meatballs) that are ideal for sharing. While the food isn't going to blow your mind (sometimes the pasta is undercooked, and the sauces aren't always packed with flavor) it's a solid option in the neighborhood. The restaurant is nice enough where you can get dressed up to celebrate your friend’s successful dissertation defense, but you can also come here with your parents who insist on wearing their Badgers gear whenever they’re in Chicago.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Infatuation

Bar FoodinWhite Center

On most nice days, it seems like everyone in the entire city wants to day drinking. If you feel like just relaxing with friends in a space that isn’t totally overrun by other people, head to Can Bar, a neighborhood bar in White Center. They take their name literally—you have 63 canned beers and ciders to choose from. Order some of their delicious cocktails and bar food on their patio that's lined with various types of doors. Don’t try to open one, though, it won’t work.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mamajuana Cafe

Owned by Dominican serial entrepreneur Susana Osorio—co-founder of a mini empire of Dominican fusion restaurants with outposts in Harlem, The Bronx, Queens, New Jersey, and Little DR’s Dyckman—MamaJuana is across the street from Inwood Hill Park, and it's a great spot for people watching, brunch, or happy hour. Dine on the sidewalk here and enjoy some yucca crab cakes, empanadas, camarones en coco, and cocktails that will transport you directly to Playa Rincon.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Heights#A La Carte#Bistro#Cherries#Subway#Food Drink#Red Stripe#Harvard#New American
The Infatuation

Mainstay Provisions

Brunch is a great pastime, but sometimes you’re just too busy to pick at some kind of elaborate pancake stack. If you don’t have time to linger but also don’t want to settle for takeout, Mainstay Provisions is the place. It’s a specialty market that doubles as a cafe, complete with a bunch of standing tables overlooking an open garage door that’s perfect for nicer weather. And despite the general grab-and-go atmosphere in here, it works well for a lowkey scramble, brioche french toast, shakshuka, or even biscuits and gravy while catching up with a friend or two. Their homemade buttermilk english muffins are fantastic, so find a way to order those, whether it be in the form of avocado toast or a breakfast sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

BarinRussian Hill

Bar Iris looks like a hotel lounge mixed with a mid-century living room. In other words, this cocktail bar in Russian Hill is a fancy new drinking spot where you can sip high balls, rare whiskeys, and Japanese-inspired cocktails on a wingback chair. This place is also the sister bar to the Japanese fine dining restaurant Nisei (located right next door), which is basically your cue to order everything on the izakaya-style menu, like the perfect chicken karaage with black curry and the standout Japanese milk bread with creamy miso honey butter. Come here before dinner at Nisei, for a special occasion toast, or high stakes date nights.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Kiriko Sushi

Kiriko is the Sawtelle Blvd. sushi middle ground - not a cheap conveyer belt place, but also not somewhere you have to sacrifice a month of coffee money for. They do a few lunch combinations, or you can order your sushi a la carte, but omakase is really the way to go. For $48 you’ll get eight or so pieces of sushi, plus miso soup and a hand roll. The fish is fantastic quality, and they don’t just serve the greatest hits - expect Japanese barracuda, house smoked salmon, and your toro to come out seared.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Juliet’s Quality Foods

London, we need to talk. It’s time to take a long hard look at ourselves and ask, what have we done to brunch? Sweet, lovely, innocent brunch was once a pancake-fuelled upgrade to elevenses that constituted never having to confront the fact that you don’t know how to poach an egg. But then it all got out of hand. Unlimited 10am ’seccy, bang-average food hidden behind menus packed with puns, and the high risk of turning into a walking Bloody Mary with all the grace of a baked bean. That’s why we need places like Juliets to remind us what brunch is really all about.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Chamo Venezuelan Cuisine

Chamo Venezuelan Cuisine is a family-owned Pasadena restaurant that specializes in Venezuelan comfort foods like empanadas, tequeños, and, of course, soft arepas with over a dozen fillings to choose from. Here you can try Venezuela’s national dish, pabellón criollo, in the form of an arepa, which is a very tasty and far more portable alternative to the usual rice and beans plate. The freshly grilled dough gets stuffed with black beans, fried plantains, your choice of shredded chicken or beef, and a big handful of shredded white cheese that softly melts as it mingles with all the warm fillings. We also love the carne mechada arepa that comes with a big serving of shredded beef cooked in a savory tomato-based sauce that’s worth potentially ruining a white t-shirt for.
PASADENA, CA
The Infatuation

Sadaf Restaurant

When it comes to your favourite go-to restaurants in London, you’ve probably got a healthy rotation of decently priced, satisfying meals that you’re pretty set on. Well, this is our pitch for why Sadaf should be added to that rotation. This airy spot behind High Street Kensington is...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Midoh Japanese Kitchen

Located on the second floor of a U-shaped plaza—home to Nijiya Market, Daiso, and a forgotten Hurry Curry sign—is Midoh, a casual Japanese restaurant that specializes in home-style cooking. Much like an under-budget indie film, the set-up here is pretty low-frills: you sit at wooden tables, eat under fluorescent lighting, and try to decide whether or not that globe painting on the ceiling is intentional, or left over from a previous store. There’s a lot going on with the menu, from hamburger steaks smothered in cheese to ketchup-covered “neapolitan” udon, but we prefer the simpler dishes, like omurice or a surprisingly soul-nourishing corn soup. The omurice comes wrapped in a layer of fluffy egg and drizzled in demi-glace (curry’s also an option), a warm, soothing dish that feels like being swaddled in a giant comforter from the inside.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Blue Danube

You have to pay for the wifi ($1 an hour) at this Richmond cafe, but the snug spot is still a great all-day option for getting work done. Blue Danube feels more like you’re sitting in a friend's eclectic living room than a coffee shop thanks to all the art, mirrors, and bookshelves everywhere. And while you’re taking care of business, fuel up with espresso drinks, smoothies, bagels, or a roast beef sandwich.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Infatuation

Bar Part Time

In SF, natural wine bars are about as common as black puffer jackets. But natural wine bars where you can also dance? We head to this spot in the Mission for that. Bar Part Time just feels like a party thanks to its fun checkered floors, a DJ spinning records in the corner, and a disco ball overhead. Sure, the shelves filled with vinyl and the high ratio of beanies per capita make this spot feel trendier than a fancy soap store, but it’s not hard to have a good time here. The cushy booths are exactly where we want to be on a Thursday night with friends or on a third date. Grab a bottle from their fridge, and get dancing.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

KoreaninSawtelle

If you’re looking for Korean food on Sawtelle in a slightly more upscale setting than nearby Tofu Ya, head to Seoul Garden. They also excel in the sundubu combo department, but the prices are slightly higher and the banchan aren’t quite as exciting. Head here instead of Tofu Ya for a sit-down meal with friends where you’ll drink plenty of beer and soju while inhaling tofu stew and sweet, salty meat.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

MAD Social

Mad Social is trying to be something different than the typical bar or pub. It wants you to think it's an exciting restaurant that serves an interesting menu full of globally-inspired food. It's not. Mad Social is basically a clubby gastro pub with inconsistent food, and it would be better off if it stopped pretending it was anything other than that.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Modern EuropeaninHackney

For the most part, we don’t care who opens a restaurant or cooks in it. Especially because the whole thing tends to get a little Lord of the Rings bloodline when something new opens. The Bistro, Son of the Restaurant, Sibling to the Wine Bar. That sort of thing. However we admit, when we heard that the folks behind P. Franco were opening Bright, we got excited.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy