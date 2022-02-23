AmericaninCrown Heights

Located on the second floor of a U-shaped plaza—home to Nijiya Market, Daiso, and a forgotten Hurry Curry sign—is Midoh, a casual Japanese restaurant that specializes in home-style cooking. Much like an under-budget indie film, the set-up here is pretty low-frills: you sit at wooden tables, eat under fluorescent lighting, and try to decide whether or not that globe painting on the ceiling is intentional, or left over from a previous store. There’s a lot going on with the menu, from hamburger steaks smothered in cheese to ketchup-covered “neapolitan” udon, but we prefer the simpler dishes, like omurice or a surprisingly soul-nourishing corn soup. The omurice comes wrapped in a layer of fluffy egg and drizzled in demi-glace (curry’s also an option), a warm, soothing dish that feels like being swaddled in a giant comforter from the inside.
