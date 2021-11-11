CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Michael Yardy: Sussex appoint former captain as academy director

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSussex have appointed former captain and batter Michael Yardy as their new academy director. Yardy, 40, will take up the post in December and succeed Richard Halsall having spent...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Rahul Dravid appointed India head coach: Former captain to succeed Ravi Shastri

Former captain Dravid, who played 164 Tests and 344 one-day internationals between 1996 and 2012, is credited for India's steady supply of young talent as head of the National Cricket Academy. The BCCI said in a statement: "The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh on Wednesday unanimously...
SPORTS
BBC

Tom Haines: Sussex opener named captain for 2022 One-Day Cup

Tom Haines will captain Sussex in next summer's One-Day Cup competition. The 23-year-old opening batter led the team on a temporary basis in 2021. He was also skipper for four games in the County Championship and became the first player to reach 1,000 first-class runs for the season, finishing with 1,176 at an average of 47.04.
SPORTS
The Independent

Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa appoint former Liverpool captain as new head coach

Aston Villa have appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager following the sacking of Dean Smith, with Gerrard deciding the moment is right to walk away from Rangers.Villa had made Gerrard top of their list of potential candidates after Smith’s departure on Sunday, with the team in a rut of five successive league defeats.Gerrard, 41, led Rangers to the Scottish title for the first time in a decade last season, and was on course to defend that crown with a four-point lead over Celtic after 13 games of the current campaign. But he has never hidden his desire his to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Yardy
The Independent

Ben Davies hails ‘role model’ Gareth Bale after Wales captain reaches 100 caps

Ben Davies has paid tribute to “role model” Gareth Bale after the Wales captain became only the second member of the 100-cap club for the men’s national team.Bale reached that landmark in Wales’ 5-1 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus on Saturday.The Real Madrid forward played only the first half after two months out with a hamstring injury, but the 32-year-old said his withdrawal was purely a precaution and he expects to face Belgium in the final qualifier on Tuesday.“It is amazing,” Davies said after Bale had followed Chris Gunter to the three-figure landmark and was given a huge ovation...
SPORTS
The Independent

Raheem Sterling among five England withdrawals as Conor Gallagher called up

Jordan Henderson Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling Mason Mount and Luke Shaw have withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Monday’s World Cup qualifier in San Marino.The Football Association also confirmed Conor Gallagher the Chelsea midfielder currently on loan at Crystal Palace, will join the group in its latest squad update.Gareth Southgate’s side only need to avoid defeat against the minnows in Serravalle to secure their place in next year’s tournament in Qatar.Henderson and Grealish will not be available after returning to their clubs, Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, for further assessment on injuries.City forward Sterling is unavailable...
SPORTS
The Independent

James Lowe savours stunning Ireland victory over his native New Zealand

James Lowe says he will treasure the memory of a thrilling win over his native New Zealand and expects rivals to take note of Ireland’s eye-catching rugby.Former Maori All Blacks winger Lowe, who qualified for Ireland last autumn on residency rules, set the hosts on course for Saturday’s statement 29-20 victory in Dublin with a superb opening score.The 29-year-old again gained the approval of a raucous capacity crowd at the Aviva Stadium late on by producing a try-saving tackle to deny Kiwi centre Rieko Ioane.𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗜𝘁. 🖼It had to be Lowey in the corner! 👊#TeamOfUs | #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/IZRT5wZzTI— Irish Rugby...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sydney Thunder#New South Wales#Uk#Academy#Hove#England In T20#The England Young Lions#Big Bash
BBC

Hibernian: Steve Kean is new academy director

Former Blackburn Rovers manager Steve Kean has been appointed Hibernian's new academy director. The 54-year-old has been tasked with implementing "an effective pathway programme for young players to perform successfully in the first-team squad". He fills the gap left by the departure of Graeme Mathie in September. "I think success...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq to be quizzed on racism allegations at Yorkshire

The Yorkshire racism scandal reaches parliament on Tuesday morning as Azeem Rafiq appears before MPs.The county’s former spinner said it is “time for truths” on Monday as he prepared for the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee hearing in Westminster.Protected by parliamentary privilege, Rafiq will be able to comment on all aspects of his wide-ranging allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire without fear of legal reprisal.The 30-year-old, whose second spell at Headingley ended in 2018, initially voiced his claims in an interview in September 2020. A protracted investigation by Yorkshire eventually concluded he was he was a victim...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale says trio’s England recognition shows strides Arsenal are making

Aaron Ramsdale believes the fact three Arsenal players started England’s 10-0 thrashing of San Marino is proof of the upturn in fortunes at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners goalkeeper was handed his England debut on a record-breaking night in San Marino as Gareth Southgate’s men secured their place at the 2022 World Cup in style.Harry Kane scored four goals in 15 first-half minutes with Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and a Filippo Fabbri own goal adding to the impressive tally.There was also a first England goal for Emile Smith Rowe his recent fine form at Arsenal rewarded with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Perfect 10 for England as Harry Kane scores four in San Marino rout

England strolled to 2022 World Cup qualification as they thrashed lowly San Marino 10-0, with Harry Kane’s quest to become the nation’s all-time leading goalscorer taking shape as he hit four in the Group I finale.Gareth Southgate said he would treat San Marino – the team ranked bottom of the FIFA rankings – with the same respect as any other opposition and he was true to his word as the visitors ran roughshod over a stunned home side.Harry Maguire an own goal from Filippo Fabbri, Emile Smith Rowe on his full debut, a first goal for Tyrone Mings ...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Azeem Rafiq: Zoheb Sharif empowered by ex-Yorkshire player speaking out

Warning: This piece contains offensive language. Former Essex player Zoheb Sharif says Azeem Rafiq speaking up empowered him to talk about the racist abuse he faced himself and says he was "denied" an opportunity of having a career by the club. On Tuesday, Rafiq told a DCMS select committee that...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Sam Kerr: Chelsea forward signs new two-year contract with WSL champions

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has signed a new two-year contract at the club, extending her stay with the Women’s Super League (WSL) champions until at least 2024. Kerr has scored 39 goals in 47 appearances since joining the Blues in 2019 and won the Golden Boot as Chelsea retained the WSL title last season. The Australia captain also helped Chelsea reach the Women’s Champions League final last campaign and has won two League Cups since joining the club. “It’s really exciting,” Kerr said. “I’m really happy at the club. We’ve had good success, being at a club like Chelsea is...
SPORTS
The Independent

Azeem Rafiq: Who are the cricketing figures named by former Yorkshire player during evidence session?

A number of high-profile cricketing figures were named in allegations made by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq on Tuesday as he emotionally discussed his two spells with the county.Rafiq told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee of his allegations of racial harassment and bullying against Yorkshire, breaking down on a number of occasions as he recalled his experiences.Here are the names referenced and what Rafiq said about them under parliamentary privilege. All have been contacted for comment.Gary Ballance (England and Yorkshire batter and former Yorkshire captain)Ballance has admitted using a racial slur to Rafiq but said in his statement...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Scotland beat Denmark to improve hopes of qualifying for World Cup

Scotland concluded their 2022 World Cup qualifying Group F campaign with a magnificent 2-0 win over runaway section winners Denmark to clinch their place as play-off seeds.Defender John Souttar, a late call-up and playing for the first time since he was sent off against Israel three years ago, raised the roof at Hampden Park with a headed opener in the 35th minute for his first international goal.The tension was racked up after the break but the tenacious Scots already assured of second place, held the Danes at bay before striker Che Adams scored a late second to ensure Steve...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wales duo Will Rowlands and WillGriff John ‘unlikely’ to be fit for Australia

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys says it is “unlikely” that forwards Will Rowlands and WillGriff John will be fit for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia.Lock Rowlands and prop John suffered head injuries during Wales’ 38-23 victory over Fiji in Cardiff last weekend.John’s fellow prop Tomas Francis meanwhile, is following return-to-play protocols after being concussed in training last week.And wing Josh Adams who was withdrawn from the starting line-up just before kick-off against Fiji due to a calf muscle issue, is also being monitored.Humphreys said: “Regarding the two head injury assessments (Rowlands and John), they are following...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy