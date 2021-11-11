Michael Yardy: Sussex appoint former captain as academy director

Aston Villa have appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager following the sacking of Dean Smith, with Gerrard deciding the moment is right to walk away from Rangers.Villa had made Gerrard top of their list of potential candidates after Smith’s departure on Sunday, with the team in a rut of five successive league defeats.Gerrard, 41, led Rangers to the Scottish title for the first time in a decade last season, and was on course to defend that crown with a four-point lead over Celtic after 13 games of the current campaign. But he has never hidden his desire his to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO