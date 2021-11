The C8 convertible brings smiles to all who appreciate it, not just the driver. There's something to be said for being the guy who owns the boat. It's a dirty job, it's an expensive job, but you're a hero. Your friends, anybody on the boat on a perfect day, they get all of the enjoyment without any responsibility. In the end, you're the one scraping off the barnacles and paying for the fuel. It's a job full of thanks, but a lot of the time, it sucks.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO