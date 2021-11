Amazon Game’s MMORG New World has experienced a significant drop in players since its game launch. All is not well, it seems, for the Amazon Game. It’s not uncommon for games not to experience a large player gain, then drop off after launch. Mostly people like to see how they enjoy a game, and if it’s not for them, then they drop out. But the numbers are pretty telling as 600,000 players have dropped from the Amazon game, New World. That’s a significant drop from its late September release to the public, where the numbers had been around one million, beating out the competition of Steam favorites such as Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO