Your dog runs outside for his daily walk, but when it's time to go home, your dog won't go inside. A familiar setting for many dog owners. Fido loves to go outside for his walk or daily trip over to the dog park. But going back home? Not so much. If you can get your doggy in the driveway, you still may have trouble getting your pup inside. If you're thinking, "Yes! My dog won't come inside either", we want you to know you aren't alone. Enzo, the Golden Retriever, doesn't want to go inside either, and his mom fully documented his tantrum for the whole internet to witness.

PETS ・ 29 DAYS AGO