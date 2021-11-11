Dobbins Heights honors veterans

Mayor Antonio Blue thanked the veterans’s in the audience for their service. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Carlton Hawkins has been the guest speaker for just about every year of the Dobbins Heights Veteran’s Day Program.

All of the veterans present for the occasion.

Mayor Blue said they adopted Sheriff Mark Gulledge as a veteran for this photo.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Dobbins Heights community celebrated veterans at their annual Veteran’s Day Program Thursday morning.

“We salute our veterans here today and every day in Richmond County,” Sheriff Mark Gulledge said to begin the program. “I just want to thank you for the sacrifices that you have made for your country, your family, for people like me to be able to stand free in this country that we love. God bless every one of you.”

Approximately 10 veterans were able to attend in person with the support of friends and family. Retired U.S. Navy Veteran Carlton Hawkins was the main speaker for the event.

“Military service, by its nature, is temporary,” Hawkins said. “The legacy of that service can benefit generations for centuries.”

Hawkins described the service of veterans as a legacy of freedom that has allowed democracy to flourish around the globe. He posed the question: who has a greater responsibility than a platoon leader in battle?

“Through that friendship [of being veterans], the American Legion has made suicide prevention among veterans its top priority,” Hawkins said. “We must remove all stigmas associated with asking for help or being diagnosed with PTSD, depression, or any condition that could lead one to take his own life.”

Hawkins concluded his speech with a litany of ways that individuals can help veterans, such as donating to veteran’s organizations and showing support in the community.

“Veterans have given us freedom, security and the greatest nation on Earth,” Hawkins said. “It is impossible to put a price on that.”

U.S. Army Veteran Judah Ferguson placed a wreath in front of the podium to honor veterans.

Donelle Quick, a Vietnam War veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division, said the event reminded him of the spirit that unites the military.

“The military is a melting pot, and the speakers reminded me of those days,” Quick said. “I’ve never done anything better than going into the military.”

Mayor Antonio Blue, who served in the U.S. Army for exactly 24 years 7 months and 28 days, by his count, recalled his time as a child and why he chose the military as a career.

“All of us in this room, whether you are a veteran, or a spouse of a veteran, or a child of a veteran, you served as well,” Blue said. “You just didn’t know you were serving.”

Blue said that everybody should take some time to show their support to a veteran not just on the holiday, but every day.

“I applaud all of you in this room that served,” Blue said. “I applaud you for the price you paid for me to be here. That’s why we are all here today celebrating Veteran’s Day.”

Cora Liles attended the event to show support for her husband George Liles.

“A lot of my classmates went into service for Vietnam,” Liles said. “Some of them came back, but some didn’t.”

Samuel Dawkins, a Vietnam War veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division, said he joined the army 51 years ago to the day.

“It brought me back up again,” Dawkins said about attending the event. “It just takes you all the way back. The camaraderie that you have that will never go away.”

