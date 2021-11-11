Paul Institute Presents: Ruthven, Live at 180 Studios
By Henry Bruce-Jones
factmag.com
5 days ago
Fact invites vocalist, songwriter, producer and proud Paul Institute alumnus Ruthven into 180 Studios for an intimate performance of new songs, ‘123 Days’, ‘Don’t Keep It To Yourself’ and ‘The Window’. To mark the release of his new single Fact invited Ruthven and his band members into 180 Studios...
Otis Williams, the last surviving original member of The Temptations, celebrates his 80th birthday this Saturday. Williams continues to perform with the legendary Motown quintet, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and he tells ABC Audio, "I'm still enjoying it, 60 years later. Turning 80, and still having fun."
Robin McNamara passed away earlier this month at the age of 74. The singer was best known for his popular pop song from 1970, Lay A Little Lovin' on Me, which dubbed him a One Hit Wonder, though he had two other songs that did well on the charts: Got To Believe In Love and Beer Drinkin' Man.
The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
KDHX Presents Listen Live & Local Featuring Tef Poe. Join us on Tuesday, December 14, at 7:00 PM ct for Listen Live with Tef Poe. This online event will stream live on the KDHX YouTube page at YouTube.com/KDHX with a portion also broadcasting live on 88.1FM. Sponsored by Missouri History...
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Award-winning artists Denise M. Fulton and Chalda Maloff will unveil new works as part of the Austin Studio Tour. The dual exhibition, entitled “Recommencing,” represents the first time the two artists have exhibited together in six years.
Johnny Marr has shared an in-studio performance of the Smiths’ 1985 single “How Soon Is Now,” from his forthcoming live-stream event Live at the Crazy Face Factory. The global virtual performance will be broadcast online from Nov. 10 through 14, as well as in some U.K. movie theaters. “The Crazy...
We listen back to our conversation from this past spring with members of the Southwest Florida-based band The Swingin’ Clique including music performed live in the WGCU studios. The band’s performances create a unique immersive experience with their fresh take on traditional jazz, showtunes and melodies from the Great American...
He has a show coming up at Rumba Cafe with David Ryan Harris on Sunday November 7. It will be an early show. Doors will open at 5pm, and the music will get started at about 5:30. After that, Hoodoo Soul Band will take the stage for their usual Sunday...
A new exhibit at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, "Continuous Lines: Selections from the Joe Feddersen Collection," explores the personal collection of one of the region's most influential living artists. Rachel Allen, a Fellow in the Mellon Curatorial Program in Art History at the University of Delaware and curator of the exhibit, visits the studio to talk about the curatorial process and the significance of exhibiting contemporary American Indian artists in this way.
Paul Thorn didn't intend to be a musician, but the strength of his original songs (which he'd been playing weekly for folks at a pizza joint) caught the attention of Miles Copeland who, at the time, was managing Sting and The Police. That connection led to a publishing deal and recording contract, which then led to an opening slot on Sting's tour, performing to crowds of over 10,000 people every night.
KDNK was happy to catch up with Dana Cooper, who graciously stopped by the station on his Colorado tour. The prolific, Nashville-based singer/songwriter chats with Cody Lee about his musical career and what's coming next. Dana serenades us with a few original songs, and even breaks out his harmonica for a truly original version of Hank Williams', 'I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry'.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Austin Studio Tour is a free, self-guided art event that combines the West Austin Studio Tour and East Austin Studio Tour to provide opportunities for artists all over Austin to connect with each other and for the public to experience art safely both in person and virtually.
My Morning Jacket played live debuts of “Least Expected” and “Penny For Your Thoughts” during last night’s concert in St. Louis. Studio versions of both songs premiered on Tuesday at Stifel Theatre appear on the band’s recently released self-titled album. The 22-song performance started with “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” the self-titled...
Journey has announced dates for its Freedom Tour 2022. The trek supports its forthcoming new album, also called “Freedom,” and includes two stops in Northern California. These local pop-rock heroes are set to bring their platinum-plus-selling catalog — which includes such hits as “Lights,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Don’t Stop Believin'” and many, many more — to Chase Center in San Francisco on March 31 and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on April 1.
Earlier this year, Black Midi released their sophomore album Cavalcade — we talked to them about the inspirations behind it — and they’ve been touring since then. Today, they’re announcing a new limited-edition 12″ called Live-Cade featuring a live session that was recorded at London’s Soup Studios. They’re also sharing videos of them performing four of those — “John Hell,” “Chondromalacia Patella,” “Marlene Dietrich,” and “Despair” — and you can watch those below.
A blistering transmission of chaos and catharsis from the newly founded House of Vemanei Soundsystem. Skyshaker describes the newly founded House of Vemanei as “an international alliance of chosen families committed to the creation of worlds in which feminine presenting transgender and nonbinary people of color best fit.” Juggling their work as a DJ, composer and filmmaker with their tireless activism as a mainstay of the house and ballroom community in New York, Sky Vemanei spent time with the legendary House of LaBeija and the House of Old Navy, before going on to form the the artist collective House of Vemanei as an incubator for the gender-nonconforming Streamline community. Their Fact mix serves as an inauguration of Vemanei Soundsystem, a blistering, four-deck transmission from a new and vital community. “I was happy to be behind four decks after spending the majority of the pandemic indoors and writing on a laptop,” says Sky. “This mix navigates all the emotions I felt during the pandemic, having lost a friend a day before lockdown, and plotting to leave several toxic circumstances.”
