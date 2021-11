The cardiovascular risk associated with type 2 diabetes is exacerbated in chronic kidney disease (CKD). As the urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio (with albumin measured in milligrams and creatinine measured in grams) exceeds 10 and the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decreases below 75 mL/min/1.73 m2, the risks of cardiovascular events and new-onset heart failure increase. The risk for cardiovascular events is higher than that for kidney failure in most patients with CKD, making it important to identify and treat CKD to reduce the substantial burden of cardiovascular disease and heart failure of CKD in patients with type 2 diabetes.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO