CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation worries weigh

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock markets are pretty flat on Thursday, with Europe broadly lacking any real direction all week and the US battling inflation risks that are weighing on sentiment. The US inflation data on Wednesday was a massive blow, there's no doubt about it. Combined with the jobs report on Friday and the...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Investors cheer Biden-Xi talks, US Retail Sales in focus

Asian markets pushed higher on Tuesday, despite the lackluster session on Wall Street overnight, as investors evaluated President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping’s first virtual face-to-face summit. Given the escalating tensions between the United States and China, this development was a breath of fresh air and raised hopes over...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

India's WPI inflation at 5-month high of 12.54% in October

US yields have climbed higher about 6-10bps in 5y tenor and beyond, mainly on higher inflation expectations. 10y inflation expectations at 2.75% are at record highs. As US real rates continue to remain low, the risk assets are holding up. Low yielding such as JPY and EUR though have sold off on spike in US nominal yields. Euro has broken through the 1.14 mark and USD/JPY is back above 114. Commodity currencies and EM currencies are flat to positive against the Dollar. Crude prices have risen slightly while gold continues to hold gains on low real rates. The focus is on the virtual summit between President Biden and Xi. The Yuan is strengthening gradually and 6.35 is very crucial support on USD/CNH, a break of which could trigger stops. Other risks which need to be monitored are the situation on the border between Belarus and Poland and whether the UK invokes article 16 to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol. On the data front US Oct retail sales are due today.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Inflation Hedge#Gdp#Fed
CBS DFW

Inflation Worries Are Actually Boosting Gold And The US Dollar

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Despite uncertainty about the economy, the stock market is booming and Wall Street is confident it can keep pressing ahead. But as inflation surges, there’s also an undercurrent of anxiety about what the future holds. Want evidence? Just look at the recent rise in gold and...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
IBTimes

Asian Markets Swing As Traders Keep Worried Eye On Inflation

Asian equity markets fluctuated Monday following a recent run-up, as investors struggled to keep up with another healthy showing on Wall Street with inflation continuing to weigh on sentiment. While optimism about the global economic recovery remains intact, the rise in prices at rates not seen for decades has traders...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY steadfast around 114.00 level, US inflation worry investors

USD/JPY stays around 114.00, continues its weekly top situation. Investors look for fresh impetus amid light calendar events, Evergrande news is in focus. USD/JPY looks for direction from upcoming economic aid. USD/JPY is appending yesterday rally led by US inflation to trade around 114.00 during early Asian hours on Friday....
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Asian shares advance as inflation worries fade to background

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asian share prices advanced on Friday as a shock from a surprisingly strong U.S. inflation reading ebbed, with investors now hopeful that the worst price hikes could be soon over. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7% to reach its highest level in two...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold nears 5-month peak as inflation worries boost appeal

Gold prices neared a five-month high touched in the previous session, after strong U.S. consumer price data prompted a rush into the precious metal seen as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,861.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled 0.8% higher at $1,863.90...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Oil hovers near $83 as strong dollar vies with inflation worry

(Reuters) -Oil prices were steady to a few cents lower on Thursday, as the market grappled with a stronger U.S. dollar along with concern over increasing U.S. inflation, and after OPEC cut its 2021 oil demand forecast due to high prices. Brent crude futures were down 8 cents to $82.56...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Futures tick lower as inflation worries take hold ahead of CPI data

(Reuters) – Wall Street stock futures edged lower on Wednesday as signs of rising inflation across the world dampened investor sentiment ahead of the release of U.S. consumer prices data. The Labor Department’s consumer prices index (CPI) is due at 8:30 am ET and is expected to rise 5.8% in...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Global equities mixed amid U.S. inflation worries; Treasuries rise

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -World stock indexes retreated from record highs on Tuesday as a solid rise in producer prices last month deepened concerns over inflation, while U.S. Treasury yields edged lower. After the U.S. Labor Department said producer prices increased solidly in October, investors heavily bought government-backed debt obligations. The data...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

UK Shoppers Shrug off Inflation Worries to Pick up Their Spending

LONDON (Reuters) - British shoppers picked up the pace of their spending in October despite concerns about rising inflation, according to a survey published on Tuesday. The British Retail Consortium said retail spending rose by 1.3% compared with October 2020, recovering some momentum after growth slowed to just 0.6% in September when a lot of spending shifted away from shops to panic-buying of fuel caused by a shortage of tanker drivers.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy