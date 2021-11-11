CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

PLAYOFF PRIMER: A look at the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals

By Joshua Wilson
floridahsfootball.com
 5 days ago

tucson.com

High school football notebook: Marana-Ironwood Ridge showdown looms large for Class 5A playoff picture

While the Class 5A state tournament start next week, expect this Friday’s contest at Marana High School to feel pretty close to postseason football. The Tigers (7-2), ranked No. 11 in 5A but sure to drop after losing 42-14 to No. 10 Cienega last week, host No. 18 Ironwood Ridge. They may still make the playoffs even with a loss, but it would be a tough first-round road trip.
MARANA, AZ
sentinelcolorado.com

Football: 2021 Class 5A state football playoff scoreboard, schedule

AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2021 Class 5A state football playoffs, which began on Nov. 4, 2021. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports. 2021 CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD, SCHEDULE.
AURORA, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Football: Class 5A/4A playoff game capsules

No. 22 Fairview at No. 11 ThunderRidge Details: Friday, 7 p.m., Shea Stadium in Highlands RanchForecast: It’s been since the 2015 season that the Fairview Knights enter the playoffs coming off a loss, but for this current squad, an upset at Horizon to end the regular season might serve as a refresher that all the little details matter this time of year. FHS racked up 558 yards of offense in the loss, proving that it can be explosive, but a very young defense will need to come to play against the Grizzlies — who average 33.5 points per game and have a stud senior quarterback in Seth Frasier.Difference-maker: Jordan Rechel. The freshman receiver is one of several standout pass-catchers this season for FHS, but in the past two games has 17 catches, 356 yards and 6 TDs. Monster numbers for anyone.
HIGH SCHOOL
mississippiscoreboard.com

LEAKE DEFEATS PILLOW 49-14 IN MAIS CLASS 5A PLAYOFFS , WINS NINTH STRAIGHT GAME

​If Leake Academy plays like it did Friday night against Pillow Academy, the Rebels have a good shot of repeating as MAIS Class 5A state football champions. ​Senior running back Canon Parks gained 210 yards and scored three touchdowns and passed for another TD scored 42 points in the first half and defeated Pillow 49-14 in the MAIS Class 5A quarterfinals at Leake.
NFL
High School
Education
Twitter
Football
Sports
Florida Times-Union

USA Today Florida Network's FHSAA Class 5A football playoff preview

The path to the FHSAA state championship is now clear. FHSAA state tournament brackets released on Sunday afternoon from Class 1A to 8A high school football. The USA Today Sports Network will break down matchups class-by-class. All the matchups:High school football: The list of Florida's football playoff games, from Seminole...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Quad-Cities Times

Valley races past PV in 5A state quarterfinal

WEST DES MOINES — Too much depth. Too many penalties. And way too much Dion Hutch. After registering seven consecutive wins, six by double figures, the Pleasant Valley High School football team ran into a major roadblock Friday night. With starting running back Danny Rankins injured, Hutch stepped in and...
PLEASANT VALLEY, IA
El Paso Times

Riverside looks for success in Class 4A football playoffs

The Riverside football program can achieve two goals on Thursday in its Class 4A Division I playoff matchup against Big Spring in Fort Stockton. It can earn revenge on Big Spring and it can add to its playoff success. Last year, Big Spring edged the Rangers, 32-26, in a bi-district playoff game.
RIVERSIDE, TX
ccxmedia.org

Alexandria vs. Cooper State Class 5A Football Quarterfinal 11-13-21

Full Game Coverage of Alexandria vs. Cooper State Class 5A Football Quarterfinal. CCX Sports is a service of Northwest Community Television. We offer Live Full Game & Highlight coverage of prep sports in the Northwest suburbs of the Twin Cities. CCX Media serves the communities of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Corcoran, Crystal, Golden Valley, Hanover, Maple Grove, Medicine Lake, New Hope, Osseo, Plymouth, Robbinsdale and Rogers and is available on Comcast.
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Chiefs head south to play Panthers in Class 5A playoffs tonight

The Natchitoches Central High School football team takes the field for a state playoff game for the first time in six seasons when the Chiefs kick off tonight at 7 in Baton Rouge against Woodlawn’s Panthers. NCHS won its first six games of the season, but has lost the last...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Football Playoff Primer for Nov. 13, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area high school football teams are gearing up for state quarterfinal Saturday. In class 6A: Washington hosts Crete-Monee in a rematch of a 2018 quarterfinal won by the Warriors. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. In class 5A: Morton hosts unbeaten Mahomet-Seymour just a week after being previously undefeated Morris. Kickoff is […]
PEORIA, IL
hooversun.com

Playoff Football Primer: Bucs host Thompson in semifinals

The playoff field has been thinned, with only a few teams still left on the road to the Super 7. Hoover (12-0) vs. Thompson (11-1) Matchup: Class 7A semifinals. Hoover is the No. 1 seed from Region 3 and Thompson is the No. 2 seed from Region 3.Last week: Hoover survived Hewitt-Trussville 24-23 in overtime; Thompson rolled past Oak Mountain 45-7.
HOOVER, AL
Covington Leader

Henry County stops Munford in second round of Class 5A playoffs

Munford was trying to end some streaks in Friday night’s Class 5A second round playoff game at home vs. Henry County, a team that had beaten Munford five times over the past 10 years in playoff action. The Cougars were also attempting to make the quarterfinals for the first time...
HENRY COUNTY, TN

Community Policy