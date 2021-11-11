PLAYOFF PRIMER: A look at the Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals

No. 22 Fairview at No. 11 ThunderRidge Details: Friday, 7 p.m., Shea Stadium in Highlands RanchForecast: It’s been since the 2015 season that the Fairview Knights enter the playoffs coming off a loss, but for this current squad, an upset at Horizon to end the regular season might serve as a refresher that all the little details matter this time of year. FHS racked up 558 yards of offense in the loss, proving that it can be explosive, but a very young defense will need to come to play against the Grizzlies — who average 33.5 points per game and have a stud senior quarterback in Seth Frasier.Difference-maker: Jordan Rechel. The freshman receiver is one of several standout pass-catchers this season for FHS, but in the past two games has 17 catches, 356 yards and 6 TDs. Monster numbers for anyone.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 12 DAYS AGO