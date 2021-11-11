CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Nashville notes

By Carena Liptak
y100fm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Veteran's Day, Miranda Lambert's Muttnation Foundation is offering support to military service dogs and the US War Dogs...

www.y100fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

George Strait’s Birthday Post for Alan Jackson Is Too Much Cool for One Pic

Country fans like to debate on whether George Strait or Alan Jackson is better. They’ve both earned their success over the course of long careers. At the same time, they’ve both recorded some of the most memorable country songs of the last few decades. For many, it’s a tough question. However, I think we can put that aside for the day. After all, it’s AJ’s 63rd birthday. Besides, I think both Jackson and Strait are at their best when they work together.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs & More Added to CMA Awards Lineup

The CMA Awards announced part of their lineup earlier this month. That announcement got country music fans excited. Artists like Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce never disappoint. However, they just released the rest of the lineup. If the first set of performances had you excited. This one is going to blow your mind. Seriously, November 10th can’t come soon enough.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Bob Woodruff
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Veteran#War Dogs#Muttnation Foundation#Abc Audio
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

City warns of vaccine scheduling issues — “The City is aware that the state’s vaccine scheduling system may be overloaded with demand and service may be intermittent.” [Twitter]. Kismet Modern Indian opens in Old Town Alexandria — “Kismet Modern Indian [opened] for takeout on Tuesday, Nov. 2 starting at 4...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
y100fm.com

55th Annual CMA Awards: The Winners

The biggest names in country music were honored at the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night. Here is the complete list of the 2021 CMA Award winners:. "half of my hometown"– Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR. Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle. MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR.
MUSIC
Williamson Source

Morning Source – Impact100 Nashville

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Nashville Chairwoman Michele Herlein from Impact100. Impact100 Nashville is a women’s giving circle that was founded in 2014 and has awarded $570,000 to worthy causes in the community since its inception. The basic structure for each chapter is simple—at least 100 women each donate $1,000, forming $100,000 grants that are given annually to deserving nonprofit organizations within their community.
ADVOCACY
CBS Seattle

LL Cool J Set To Host ‘The National Christmas Tree Lighting’ On CBS

(CBS) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J will ring in the holiday season as the host of The National Christmas Tree Lighting coming to CBS and Paramount+ on , Sunday, December 5th starting at 8:30PM, ET/8:00PM, PT. This beloved American tradition, presented by the National Park Service (NPS) and National Park Foundation (NPF), will feature a star-studded lineup of musical performances by Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb’ Mo’, Kristin Chenoweth, Maren Morris and Patti LaBelle singing holiday favorites. In addition to the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington, D.C., the event will also feature performances by the U.S. Army Band Downrange and the Howard Gospel Choir. The National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 2nd. For more event information and updates, please visit thenationaltree.org and follow President’s Park on Facebook  and Twitter. Check your local listings for more information.
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Bits And Pieces: George Strait

George Strait‘s recent 11th annual Vaqueros del Mar golf tournament and benefit concert raised $1.7 million for the Feherty’s Troops First Foundation which directly benefits wounded military service men and women. Of that total, $25,000 donated by the host, Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort. George co-hosted the fundraiser with longtime friend and Texas businessman Tom Cusick.
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy