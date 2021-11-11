Nashville notes

Country fans like to debate on whether George Strait or Alan Jackson is better. They’ve both earned their success over the course of long careers. At the same time, they’ve both recorded some of the most memorable country songs of the last few decades. For many, it’s a tough question. However, I think we can put that aside for the day. After all, it’s AJ’s 63rd birthday. Besides, I think both Jackson and Strait are at their best when they work together.

