In an effort to neutralize some of the shame and stigma associated with the condition, NYU neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki likes to begin her talks by citing that as much as 90 percent of the world's population suffers from what she calls "everyday" anxiety—as distinct from clinical disorders, for which 28 percent of Americans have received a diagnosis at some point in their lifetime. And with the pandemic still dragging on well into its second year, she's begun to amend her estimate, suggesting that the proportion of those of us who fall into the first category is now likely about 100 percent.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO