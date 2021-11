The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will consider two resolutions next week. The board will meet in the high school library on November 8 at 5:30 in the evening. One resolution concerns acceptance and compliance of a United States Department of Agriculture grant for an electric bus. The other resolution would authorize the issuance and sale of Series 2021 general obligation refunding bonds with L. J. Hart and Company.

