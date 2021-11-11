CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Citizen Celebrates Disney’s 50th Anniversary and wants to send you to Walt Disney World

By Maggie Baltz
kennythepirate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you want to win a trip to Walt Disney World? Keep reading to see how!. Citizen was founded in 1918, and since 2018 they have been helping guests at Walt Disney World with their vacations. You might wonder just how they have been doing that, right? Well, what...

www.kennythepirate.com

Comments / 0

Related
995qyk.com

Universal Orlando Attraction To Permanently Close

Universal Orlando has announced that it is permanently closing one of its attractions. It’s the second attraction that the theme park has decided to shutter. Since 2005, Fear Factor Live invited Universal Orlando guests to be part of the show. Countless numbers of visitors to the Florida theme park faced their fears to the enjoyment of the crowds. The Fear Factor stage has been shut down since March 2020. Currently, that area has been used for the Halloween Nightmare Fuel stage show which is part of Halloween Horror Nights. It will officially close on November 1st and there has been no announcement about what the park will do with the space.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney+ Subscriber Perks Arriving at Walt Disney World

This is going to be a big week for Disney+ subscribers! Disney previously shared the news that Disney+ Day, in honor of Disney+ two year anniversary, will be celebrated on Friday, November 12. The celebration brings new, exciting shows to Disney+. Not only do you benefit when streaming Disney+, but if you’re a Disney+ subscriber you can also benefit IN the Parks! That’s right, Walt Disney World Resort is rolling out the BLUE carpet for Disney+ Day.
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

Find out how to get a huge discount on a new D23 membership

D23 is The Official Disney Fan Club, and now there is a limited-time discount available! Do you qualify for this fantastic deal?. D23, The Official Disney Fan Club, celebrates the wonder and enchantment of Disney’s characters, songs, films, and Parks. D23 offers its members offers a site full of content...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
touringplans.com

Should You Make Lunch Reservations at Walt Disney World?

My family is planning a big trip to Walt Disney World over the holidays. In strategizing our plans, my oldest daughter and I have gotten into a kerfuffle about the wisdom of making table service lunch reservations. For the record, I am in the pro lunch reservation camp (for this trip) and she is in the anti lunch reservation camp (for this trip), but there are pros and cons to either philosophy. Let’s break it down so you can decide what’s best for your family.
LIFESTYLE
kennythepirate.com

Want to Win a Trip to Walt Disney World or an Amazing Prize Pack?

Walt Disney World is giving you the chance to win a trip to Walt Disney World and an amazing prize pack. Check out how you can be entered into this incredible sweepstakes. On October 1, 2021, Walt Disney World Guests were able to shrink down to the size of a rat as they enjoyed Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. This is similar to the Disneyland Paris original attraction.
TRAVEL
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Hatley graduate lands Walt Disney World internship

HATLEY – Even though Hatley High School Class of 2020 co-valedictorian Lauren Mitchell has garnered some great life experience the past couple of years, from being accepted to the University of Hawaii to researching loggerhead sea turtles in Greece, she’s embarking on her next adventure as a Disney intern through June 2022.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earidescent#Uptown Jewelers#Disney Parks Blog#Disney Citizen Watch#Walt Disney World Citizen#Facebook
fox35orlando.com

Holidays at Walt Disney World: Food and drinks you can’t miss

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Foodies, get ready! The holidays are upon us and with that, some delicious treats are coming to Walt Disney World Resort. Holiday festivities will officially begin at Walt Disney World Resort on Nov. 12., coinciding with the resort’s 50th anniversary, dubbed ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.’ The milestone celebration began on Oct. 1 and will go on for 18 months. Part of the fun includes Disney’s holiday season.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
kennythepirate.com

You will love seeing how Disney animals celebrated the 50th

Disney’s 50th anniversary is in full swing. But it isn’t just the humans who are enjoying the fun. It is no secret that Walt Disney loved animals. Disney hosted a public service announcement for the National Wildlife Federation, and he was recorded saying, “Conservation isn’t just the business of a few people. It’s a matter that concerns us all” (1961).
PETS
click orlando

EARidescent holiday décor arrives at Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing for the upcoming holiday season. Just like in years past, the theme park magically transformed from Halloween to Christmas overnight. [TRENDING: Country duo Dan + Shay cancel Orlando concert | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Main Street U.S.A. is...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS LA

Disneyland’s Toontown Will Be Made More Free Play And Parent-Friendly During Year-Long Overhaul

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland’s Toontown will soon close to make way for a year-long makeover that will include open spaces where young kids can play and parents can take a break. (credit: Disneyland Parks) Mickey’s Toontown will close in March of 2022 for the land’s overhaul. Disneyland says the renovated Toontown will include new features like Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and CenTOONial Park. “The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new way,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. (credit: Disneyland Parks) The plans for Toontown is to make it greener and and more spacious, with features that will give children a chance to play — and parents a chance to relax from the hustle and bustle of Disneyland. Officials say the center of the new CenTOONial Park will be a fountain with water tables at its base that kids can splash in. The park’s plans also includes a “dreaming tree,” a concept Disneyland says is inspired by the tree young Walt Disney would daydream under in his hometown, where kids can climb, crawl, and explore the roots. The new Toontown is scheduled to reopen in 2023.
ANAHEIM, CA
dapsmagic.com

runDisney Springtime Surprise Race Weekend Takes Runners on Nostalgic Journey During Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (Nov. 3, 2021) – The 2022 edition of the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend, the newly designed running event at Walt Disney World Resort that will change its theme each year, will take runners on a nostalgic journey down memory lane, with many modern-day twists designed to make this a running experience unlike any other.
LIFESTYLE
positivelyosceola.com

Cirque du Soleil’s “Drawn to Life” to Open November 18 at Disney Springs, Walt Disney World Resort

When the first-of-its-kind creative collaboration between iconic memory-makers Cirque du Soleil and Disney premieres on Nov. 18, Drawn to Life will feature 10 distinct acrobatic performances. After previously unveiling a few of the acts that would be featured in this love letter to the art of Disney Animation, Cirque du Soleil and Disney revealed two more of the amazing acrobatic performances set to amaze audiences upon the show’s debut: “Garden of Lines” unicycle and “The Old Mill” double wheel acts.
ENTERTAINMENT
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New 50th Anniversary EARidescent Collection Launches With Apparel, Ear Headbands, and More at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The final collection of 50th anniversary merchandise has launched at Walt Disney World. This EARidescent collection features the shiny pink associated with “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”. This collection can be found in the Emporium at Magic...
APPAREL
touringplans.com

How to Prioritize at Walt Disney World

With four theme parks, two water parks, hundreds of shopping and dining locations, and tons of recreational activities, there is so much to do at Walt Disney World! In fact, there may actually be too much to do!. For some people, WDW is a once-in-a-lifetime trip, and for most others,...
TRAVEL
flickdirect.com

The Walt Disney Company Announces Disney+ Day Celebrations

In celebration of Disney+ Day on November 12, The Walt Disney Company has announced some new and exciting company-wide promotions and additional content premiering this Friday. To thank fans for their support over the past two years, Disney+ subscribers can enjoy special benefits including additional time at Disney Parks around...
BUSINESS
orlandoparkstop.com

The BEST Part of Disney Genie at Walt Disney World

Disney Genie has stirred up a bit of controversy with longtime fans of Walt Disney World since launching on October 19th. With the paid Disney Genie+ option replacing the previously free FastPass+, many fans have written off the entire Genie service altogether. But what if I told you that the...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy