CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those involved in fraud and larcenies of checks. Beginning about October 21, 2021, and continuing into the following weeks, checks were stolen from Campbell County businesses, as well as from businesses in surrounding areas, according to investigators. Detectives say it appears the same people responsible for those thefts are also responsible for the manufacturing of fraudulent checks; attempts were made to use those checks at various bank branches in the Lynchburg, Amherst, and Bedford areas.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO