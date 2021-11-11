CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Watch Colorado Firefighters Use the Jaws of Life to Save a Deer

By Kelsey Nistel
 5 days ago
For firefighters working in Colorado, no day is the same as the next. From wildfires to car crashes and everything in between, the types of calls these emergency professionals respond to are all important, but especially those in which they help...

Power 102.9 NoCo

Messy Monday as Truck Crashes Into Longtime Favorite Loveland Shop

Mind Imprints has been in Loveland, at the same location, for decades. Growing up in Loveland in the 80s, they were the only place to get your little league jerseys. I thought I had a crummy Monday when it started by cutting my lip while shaving. That definitely takes the back seat (pun intended) when it comes to a pickup truck crashing into a business.
LOVELAND, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Take an Easy Hike to a Majestic Colorado Castle in the Forest

Sometimes, the fun of hiking in Colorado is finding trails that lead to beautiful or unique destinations, such as former homesteads or gorgeous alpine lakes. Not only do you get in a great workout hiking there, but if the endpoint is somewhere special, it makes the adventure that much more rewarding.
TRAVEL
Power 102.9 NoCo

Weird Colorado Law: This Car Habit Is Common, But Surprisingly Illegal

Warming up your car in the colder months seems harmless, right? Did you know that in Colorado, it’s illegal to do that? It’s crazy but true!. I know I’ve been guilty of this in the past, zero doubt about it! Why? It’s just so easy to do and makes a huge difference when these Colorado temperatures drop in the Fall and Winter. Starting your car, letting it warm up, and defrosting the windows seems pretty innocent! Problem is, in our lovely state of Colorado, and many others, starting your car and leaving it to warm up unattended is against the law! Why? Even though it’s called “puffing” the law doesn’t have anything to do with what toxins your car running put out, it’s all about theft!
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado Students Getting Banned From Businesses Because of Bad Behavior

Students at Cherry Creek High School are no longer welcome at some local businesses due to unruly behavior, FOX31 reports. "Business owners and managers have called us to complain about students using foul language, damaging property, treating employees disrespectfully, and showing little regard for other, non-student patrons. Some have taken matters into their own hands and either restricted access or even banned our students from entering," said Principal Ryan Silva in a letter to parents published by the station.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Breeze Thru Offering Free Car Washes For Veterans Day

We LOVE our vets, and so does Breeze Thru Car Washes. The local car wash chain will be participating in their annual Grace for Vets initiative which unites the car wash industry with veterans. Breeze Thru will be hosting FREE car washes for all veterans and men and women currently serving in our military on Veterans Day (Nov. 11), this according to Breeze Thru Car Wash.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Christmas 2021 in Loveland: Winter Wonderlights Events

Festive lights are a huge part of the holiday season, whether it be Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's, or the many other celebrations this time of year. Loveland's Winter Wonderlights will bring a smile to your face, even when you're wearing a mask. Lights, music, and a even taller tree than before.
LOVELAND, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Hundreds of COVID Vaccines Provided to Kids Ages 5 to 11 at Denver Zoo

Hundreds of Colorado children ages 5- to 11-years-old headed to the Denver Zoo over the weekend to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Now that the FDA and CDC have given the green light for kids 5- to 11-years-old to get their Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations, places like the Denver Zoo are holding clinics to help not only make it easier to access the vaccine but make it a little more of a calming setting for the younger kiddos to get this shot.
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Platte Valley Paramedics Mourn Loss Of Coworker To COVID-19

Fellow first responders, friends, and family are mourning the loss of a longtime paramedic with Platte Valley Ambulance Service. According to a statement posted to the Platte Valley Ambulance Service Facebook page on Monday, Nov. 8, Mark Smith, a 14-year veteran with Platte Valley Ambulance Service passed away on Sunday (Nov. 7) following a tough battle with COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado Ranked One of the Most Charitable States in the U.S.

It's this time of the year when the spirit of giving really kicks into high gear, and according to WalletHub, Colorado is one of the best states for that. WalletHub's report ranked Colorado the eighth most-giving state in the United States in terms of donated income. Utah, Maryland and Minnesota were ranked the top three, respectively. Colorado was also the 25th in the percentage of the population that volunteers for a charity.
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

