Jeff Abbott is the President of Ivanti, overseeing all aspects of product and go-to-market strategy and execution. The last year has changed the face of cybersecurity, presenting new, complex challenges for businesses as they shifted their technology infrastructure to support an "everywhere workplace." For the last 18 years, October has been recognized as Cybersecurity Awareness Month — 30 days focused on increasing awareness about the importance of cybersecurity across our nation and empowering Americans with the "resources and information they need to be safer and more secure online." This year, the month holds a different meaning, especially when the FBI’s Internet Crime Report revealed a shocking 791,790 cybercrime complaints were filed in 2020 alone.

