Making Christmas special for kids in need doesn’t always come with a huge price tag. Rather, the toy they would love the most may already be gathering dust in a toy box down the street. Santa’s Used Toy Workshop is providing the service of accepting gently used toys through donations from the community and sprucing the toys up like new to be ready for families in need this Christmas. This is a great way to repurpose old toys that kids have outgrown or have lost interest in. Santa’s Used Toy Workshop is also accepting local gift cards, games for older kids, or anything teen related in order to help older kids have something for Christmas as well. Drop off gently used toys at 510 East Main in the present drop box out front. Call or text 435-790-3868 for more information or to arrange to have your donation left inside.

SANTA, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO