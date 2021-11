Just back from Dallas, I have a few thoughts about the game. The most surprising to me is that I thoroughly enjoyed the game, despite the heart-crushing loss to the Black Knights. The entire event was well thought out, thousands of people travelled thousands of miles to see the game and disparage the opponent’s supporters, and the game was a nail-baiting battle that resulted in free extra football being played at the end of the game. Many of us had the opportunity to visit with comrades (not the soviet kind) we had not seen in years. What more could we ask?

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO