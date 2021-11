For the first time in program history, the UNC women’s soccer team will not compete in the ACC playoffs. After a season of competing against tough conference rivals, the team failed to finish in the top six in the ACC, leaving them off the playoff roster. Though the Tar Heels were tied with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for the sixth spot, they fell short against Wake Forest’s 6-4 conference record.

