Woodhaven BID backs shops old and new

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Someone left a box of kittens on a Port Authority bus Monday. The five kittens were found on a P3 bus, the Port Authority said on Twitter. Someone today left a box of five kittens 😻😻😻😻😻 on a P3 bus. Port Authority police worked with @PghPublicSafety and took them to @HARPSavesLives to be adopted into their forever homes pic.twitter.com/0Dg9BOKd11 — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) November 15, 2021 Port Authority police and Pittsburgh Public Safety’s animal control worked together to get them to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, where they’ll start looking for forever homes. On Twitter, the Port Authority police said the five feline riders were removed from the route for being too cute. If anyone is interested in adopting, police said they went to Humane Animal Rescue’s East Side location.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO