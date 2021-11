The New York Islanders’ road trip continues tonight against the Montreal Canadiens, followed by back-to-back games this weekend. The schedule slows down again after three games in four days, with just one game against the New Jersey Devils over the next week. The schedule is proving difficult for the Islanders to build momentum, though they’re certainly playing better as of late. Ilya Sorokin continues to anchor the team through the early part of the season, with the offense finding its way via the power play. Let’s dive into the latest Islanders’ news from the last week, and see what’s ahead.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO