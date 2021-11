Even as COVID-19 vaccinations for school-aged kids ramp up and full protection is about a month away, mask mandates in the classrooms likely will remain in place. Bay Area mask mandates for indoor venues are tied to vaccination rates, and that now includes children ages 5 to 11. But during a virtual town hall Monday, Santa Clara County public health officials said there's no state metric for lifting the mandate in school settings.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO