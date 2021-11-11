Students of the Month at PS 49

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School congratulates the November Students of the Month:. Lily shows up every day ready to learn. She is often a leader in class and encourages inclusivity during group work. Lily regularly exhibits patience with her peers and is willing to help any of her classmates should they need it. Her insightful comments during class often leads discussion and her questions further the understanding for all. She is truly an asset to our class and I can’t wait to see where her new skills take her this year.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO