Students of the Month at PS 49

The focus for Owen-Gage’s students of the month for October is being a "Productive Citizen." A student who is a productive citizen is actively involved in school and community organizations, conducts self appropriately in and out of class, and displays open mindedness when confronted with diversities. He/she also has awareness of local and global issues and concerns. The following students have been chosen: Alex Nuncio, kindergarten (elementary level), son of MaDel and Rudolfo Nuncio; Hailey Forman, sixth grade (junior high level), daughter of Jaclyn and Carl Forman; Emma Orton, ninth grade (high school level), daughter of Jennifer Orton; and Dana Morrish, 12th grade (senior student), daughter of Janet Abfalter.
