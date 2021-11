OnePlus as a brand has undergone quite a lot of changes lately. What started off as OPPO’s spin-off went on to become an independent brand hugely popular among enthusiasts. And now, it’s back to where it all began. OnePlus merged into OPPO recently and the two brands are now sharing the same R&D team. OxygenOS has also been merged with ColorOS — a move that not a lot of OnePlus users are appreciating. While there are a lot of changes taking place, the core philosophy of OnePlus over the past few years has remained the same. The brand focuses on speed and that can be seen on almost all OnePlus phones. The OnePlus 9 series combined that with major camera improvements making the OnePlus 9 Pro one of the best Android phones to buy. Now, it’s time for the upcoming OnePlus 10 series to carry on this legacy of speed.

