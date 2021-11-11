CHIPPEWA VALLEY PODCAST ROUNDUP: Artists and performers talk anxiety, doubts on ‘Performance Anxiety’

Adele opens up about her album, post-divorce anxiety and 'incredible' new romance. With Adele's fourth studio album, "30," out Nov. 19, the singer sat down with Rolling Stone and shared more candid thoughts about how her divorce from Simon Konecki helped shape her new music, and how she dealt with the public nature of the split. "It made me really sad," she says in the magazine's December cover story. "Then having so many people that I don't know know that I didn't make that work … it f****** devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn't do a good job." The singer recalls being unable to leave her bed for weeks, overcome with anxiety, after the 2019 breakup, and says exercise was one of multiple coping skills she adopted to get through it. "If I can transform my strength and my body like this, surely I can do it to my emotions and to my brain and to my inner well-being," she remembers thinking once she got back to the gym. "That was what drove me." The experience taught her she was "stronger than she thought," she added. Finally, Adele touches on her romance with NBA agent Rich Paul, which the pair made Instagram official earlier this year after they were spotted courtside together multiple times. Asked about the relationship, she gushed that it's the most "incredible, openhearted and easiest" one she's had yet.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO