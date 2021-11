“If you’re Not First, You’re Last”. It’s a great quote from Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and very appropriate, given where the Pittsburgh Penguins are in the Standings at this moment. Last place in the Metropolitan Division is not where any of us would have predicted the Penguins would be, given the talent on this hockey team and especially how the Penguins looked at the end of last season.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO