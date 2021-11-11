Pens host Panthers tonight

The 25th-ranked Pitt Panther football team will host North Carolina tonight at Heinz Field. Kick-off is 7:30pm. The game will be televised on ESPN. Kenny Pickett needs 113 yards to become Pitt’s all-time career passing yards leaders. He has thrown for 11,155 yards, just behind Alex Van Pelt’s 11,267 yards from 1989 to 1992. Pitt is the top scoring offense in the Football Bowl Subdivision, averaging 45 points per game. North Carolina is averaging just under 39 points per game. Former Slippery Rock University offensive coordinator Phil Longo is the O.C. and quarterbacks coach for the Tar Heels.
