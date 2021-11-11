Pens host Panthers tonight

The Pittsburgh Penguins are back in a familiar spot — one pushed to the brink due to circumstances outside of their control. The latest shot came today with the announcement that Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin have confirmed positive tests for COVID. They join Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel, who just went into COVID protocol days ago. Only today did Kris Letang return from it, coming a few days after Jeff Carter was cleared.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO