Zakk Wylde will appear on the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne album, on every song. The guitarist, who had practically cut his metal teeth under Ozzy in the Blizzard of Ozz, playing with the Prince of Darkness for over 35 years on and off, returns to the fold once again after building a tremendous career with the formation of Black Label Society. Zakk did not appear on Ozzy’s 2020 release Ordinary Man because of touring obligations.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO