FAYETTEVILLE - It is a beautiful day here in northwest Arkansas as the homestanding Razorbacks (5-3) host the Bulldogs of Mississippi State (5-3). There is a lot on the line for both teams. There is a pretty sizable glut of teams with 4-4 or 5-3 records within the league. A win today will give one of these squads a positive step towards a solid bowl destination. The winner will also achieve bowl eligibility, while the other will have to pick up another win somewhere else to ensure they are a part of the post season picture.

