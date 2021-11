We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you assumed that the rumored Google Pixel Fold will use the same camera array found in the Pixel 6 Pro, better guess again. According to 9to5Google, the foldable Pixel might not have the space needed to allow the device t use the Samsung GN1 sensor which uses its larger size to let in more light (great for photos shot under low-light conditions) while also delivering sharper images.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO