CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Strategies for Empowering a CSO: Video Discussion with Errol Weiss and Tom Kellermann

By Editorial Staff
vmware.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Kellermann, Head of Cybersecurity at VMware, sits down with Errol Weiss...

blogs.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Frost Radar SD-WAN Report Is Your Call to Action for Vendors and Strategy

Demand for SD-WAN surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses scrambled to keep work moving as they shifted from decentralized, data center-based networks to distributed networks where applications and their users could be almost anywhere. Enterprises and their employees have seen the benefits of this new way of working, and they’re ready to embrace the existing and emerging technologies that underpin it.
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Re: vSphere Cluster Services basic questions

Earlier this summer I worked on a client's servers. They had three VMWare ESXi 6.5 hosts running vSphere Essentials Plus. The high level tasks were to migrate vCenter Server to 7.x, replace two ESXi hosts with two hosts running ESXi 7.x, and lastly upgrade the last host to ESXi 7.x. One of the new features of ESXi 7.x that caused me a lot of grief, mostly due to unfamiliarity, was vSphere Cluster Services. My specific issues were vCenter Server deployed three guest OSes, one to each ESXi host. When I tried to put a host into maintenance mode to patch it or remove one of the old ESXi hosts I couldn't because it had a vCLS guest OS. When I tried to vMotion it to another ESXi host in vCenter Server I got an error or warning to the effect of "just leave it alone, we manage that guest OS for you." But I couldn't go into maintenance mode or remove the host with that guest OS present! I ended up going into retreat mode (https://4sysops.com/archives/vmware-vcenter-server-70-update-2-cluster-service-vcls-and-retreat-mode...) a couple of times just to get rid of those guest OSes so I could perform my tasks.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Four Certified Professionals Share Their VMware Certification Journeys

Look, I know how hard it is to find a fantastic job out there. Networking, interviews, emails. Rinse, repeat. The only way to win over hiring managers is to set yourself apart. It’s the same story for earning promotions or raises. You need to show that you’re basically Beyoncé: irreplaceable.
BELGIUM
vmware.com

Three Remote Healthcare Networks in One Day: VMware SD-WAN Is That Fast and That Easy

It became a sadly familiar sight: Tents in parking lots and tables in available buildings, now filled with healthcare workers testing patients for COVID-19. When the pandemic began in early 2020, healthcare providers soon understood that they needed to provide testing sites outside of traditional healthcare spaces. They had to protect non-COVID patients and accommodate very large volumes of people who needed tests and care.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cso#Cybersecurity At Vmware
aithority.com

Errol Farr Appointed as President of Auterion Government Solutions

Auterion, the company building the connected drone operating system, announced the appointment of Errol Farr as the President of Auterion Government Solutions (Auterion GS). This comes as Auterion GS builds upon its success with the Blue sUAS and the Soldier Robotic Controller (SRoC) programs, accelerating its work with the U.S. Department of Defense.
BUSINESS
vgchartz.com

Xbox VP Sarah Bond Discusses Acquisition Strategy - News

Xbox corporate vice president Sarah Bond speaking during the GamesBeat Summit Next event discusses the Xbox acquisition strategy. "I always thought that gaming was undervalued, historically," Bond said. "When I see people waking up to the power of games and the inherent value of it, that’s a real confirmation of our acquisition strategy. We’ve believed that all along. And it’s that belief that was the basis with which we built Game Pass.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

The Future is Virtual: Modernizing Color Data Communications

Effective communications between design and color teams have long proved challenging, since the process of measuring color is inherently prone to variation. When unchecked, variation can result in costly misunderstandings and significant delays in the development cycle. Social distancing and travel restrictions resulting from Covid-19 have highlighted the growing need for digital solutions to streamline communications across the textile supply chain, ensuring confidence in color accuracy and accelerating speed to market. The growing importance of digitization combined with a heightened need for digital technology to support remote color work spurred an industry-wide investment in portable equipment and cloud-based solutions allowing color professionals...
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

5 Reasons to try vRealize Network Insight Cloud

A lot of innovation has been built into vRealize Network Insight Cloud this past year to help improve application performance and network visibility across VMware Cloud with existing infrastructure. This innovation was designed for customers looking for scalable modern network monitoring and analytics for their infrastructure. Now is a great time to start the 30-day free SaaS trial.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
vmware.com

Enabling VIP without redirecting client printers?

Is there a way to use VIP (VMware Integrated Printing) without the redirection of all local installed printers on a Winodws Client?. As I understand VIP get's disabled when using the "VMware Integrated Printing Policy Settings" "Do not redirect client printer(s)". Is there a way to get both, I mean...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Scaling Performance Analytics Data Infrastructure Beyond 100 Million Time-Series on VMware vSAN

VMware’s Performance Engineering team develops and operates many critical performance engineering services across the VMware product portfolio. This blog shares how we improve engineering efficiency by leveraging VMware products, using performance analytics data infrastructure as an example. Our Story. Data is the foundation of all kinds of performance engineering work....
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Cisco Nexus with ESXi 7.x

Running a pair of Cisco Nexus 9000 switches as our core switches and a pair of Cisco Nexus 9000 as Top of Rack (ToR) switches. I have several hosts running ESXi 7.0.0 or ESXi 7.0.3, with different NIC hardware and vendors, all having an issue where we are seeing receive packet errors at the host. This is only happening on pNICs connected to NX-OS switches, regardless if they are the core or ToR switches, and the hosts running ESXi 7.0.0 also, with the same NIC's, connect to two Dell switches and are not having the errors.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Nexthink Reveals Alliances with Leading Technology Players Citrix, HP and Qualcomm Technologies at Experience Everywhere ‘21, Further Powering the Experience Economy

This news, announced in Pedro Bados’ keynote today, highlights increasing demand for better employee experiences in today’s flexible-work era. Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today at its Experience Everywhere ‘21 event has announced multiple alliances with leading technology players Citrix, HP, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. who are looking to harness the power of Nexthink’s digital employee experience ecosystem. At a time when the world of work is changing, and leading companies are rising to meet the challenges presented by the hybrid working era, Nexthink’s commitment to providing a human-centric platform is uniquely positioned to solve these challenges.
BUSINESS
Searchengineland.com

Free event: Create a winning cross-channel video strategy in 2022

Discover the fastest ways to create the kind of content that will attract your audience. You can use these video strategies to rank on each channel, advertise online, and post to social media. In addition, you’ll even get insights into abiding by new privacy laws and the cookieless web. Learn...
MARKETING
The Motley Fool

3 Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

Nvidia's technology could provide the critical foundation for the metaverse. Meta Platforms is investing billions of dollars in a bet on the metaverse that could pay off handsomely. Unity plans to provide the tools for millions of creators to build the metaverse. The metaverse is coming. And the internet as...
MARKETS
pewtrusts.org

Videos: Stakeholders in Global Fishing Industry Call for Acceleration of Harvest Strategies

Effective long-term management of the world’s fish stocks requires science, stakeholder engagement and advanced planning. An innovative approach known as harvest strategies combines those elements, providing fisheries managers a science-based framework for determining precautionary measures for fish stocks. Also known as management procedures, harvest strategies move managers away from yearly, sometimes contentious quota negotiations to a set of pre-agreed rules that aim to foster long-term sustainability and profitability of fisheries. They allow managers and stakeholders to balance trade-offs among management objectives for both the species and socioeconomic dimensions of the fishery. And, the methodology also allows scientists to better account for the variable and uncertain environments in which fisheries operate.
AGRICULTURE
phocuswire.com

VIDEO: The VC view on travel startup strategy

The finance houses that have backed so many travel startups over the years have not been immune to events of the last 20 months. Venture capital has been the mechanism that supports the growth new businesses, but many of the individuals that operate in that world have had to put efforts into more advisory roles as portfolio companies were forced to reevaluate their proposition and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TRAVEL
vmware.com

Effect of multiple vmkernel with management traffic enabled

We are looking to separate NBD backup traffic in our vmware environment and as per the software vendor, we need to add an additional vmkernel interface on that dedicated network and enable management traffic on it. Since this is an isolated backup network that vCenter cannot communicate with directly, would this cause any issues with the existing management network?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware Cloud on AWS at re:Invent 2021

AWS re:Invent 2021 is here again with its 10 year anniversary. And its super exciting as we are going to have in-person event again after 2019 where you will have a chance to attend live sessions, meet subject matter experts in person and attend some great networking events. For those who can’t go to Las Vegas in person, there is a virtual option as well. So if you have not done so, please register now and secure your spot for re:Invent 2021.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy