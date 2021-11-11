CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Coffee Bae Coffee World: How a TikTok Creator Launched Her Own Coffee Line

By Kennedy Dierks
Cover picture for the articleNot every quarantine hobby turns into a full-fledged brand, business, and coffee-obsessed community. But that’s exactly what happened for 23-year-old Vivian Nguyen, the mind behind @CoffeeBae97. Last year, Nguyen, a self-proclaimed coffee addict, quickly realized that she didn’t “know what to do in quarantine” since she didn't know how...

