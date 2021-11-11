CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Antiques, coins, tools, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 5 days ago

Located on 2104 Whipple Ave. – Load out will be by appointment Friday, Nov. 19. Partial list includes the following: Collectible Military Figurines including Barclay and Manoil, Military History Books, Civil War Relics, Franklin Mint Model Cars, Tootsie...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

Consignment for Fall Equipment Auction, and misc.

Directions: I-77 Fairplain Exit 132, Go North on Rt 21 for approx 5.5 miles to building on left. Consignments will be accepted through Friday, November 5. coopersauctionservice.com for pictures and updates. Personal Property Terms: All items sell AS IS. Announcements made on the day of sale take precedence over any...
SHOPPING
agrinews-pubs.com

Antiques & Collecting: Nested tables

A table has three or four or more legs and a flat top. But some modern designers can make furniture that is almost unrecognizable, but still serve the same purpose. Cottone Auctions had a recent sale featuring a collection of modern furniture, including pieces by Gianfranco Frattini (1926-2004). He is best known as an Italian architect, but he designed unusual furniture for Cassina and modern lamps for many companies.
SHOPPING
The Hazard Herald

Geeks and Antiques continues to gain business

One of Perry County’s newest businesses is continuing to celebrate its recent opening and steady growth of customers. Karen Harvey, owner of Geeks and Antiques, said she purchased the business at the end of August and has been open since, slowly growing her customer base. The business, said Harvey, was...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coins#Local Advertising#Auction Canton Antiques#Collectible Barclay#Manoil#Crockery#Crafting Decor#Collectible Magazines#Books Jewelry#Vintage Postcards#Air Nailers#Craftsman Jointer#Sander Mounted#Chains#Mortising Machine#Canton Auction#Antique Lefever Side#Vintage China Cabinet#Antique Ice Box#Avon Collectibles
Farm and Dairy

2014 Nissan Rogue, Kubota BX1870, woodworking tools, and misc.

COPE OIL PAINTINGS – COINS – FURNITURE – WOODWORKING TOOLS. VEHICLE: 2014 Nissan Rogue Select AWD Compact SUV w/ only 79K Miles! TRACTORS & EQUIPMENT: Kubota BX1870 4WD Tractor w/54” Mower Deck, Land Pride 3 PT 4’ Scraper Blade, Craftsman VT3000 46” Cut Riding Mower (Won’t Start) FIREARM: Stevens Mod. 770 12GA w/ Full Choke POTTERY & GLASS: Sev. Pcs of Standard Glaze Pottery including: Weller Louwelsa, JB Owens Utopian & others, 25+ Pieces of Hull Water Lilly, Rick Wisecarver Tobacco Jar, Floral & Nautical 8” Vases, Sev. Pieces of Hull Brown Drip including: 4 Piece Canister Set, Cookie Jar, Shakers & More, Watt Pottery Iced Tea Barrel, 50+ Pcs Hull Provincial, Ransbottom Pieces, Leslie Cope Clown Paperweights, Pink & Green Depression Glass & others ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES: Leslie Cope Farm Scene Oil Paintings, Tons of Cope Prints & other Items, Dresden Plate & Quilts, Uncle Sam “I WANT YOU” Recruitment Posters, Tasco Binoculars, Watches, Baseball Cards, Primitive Agitators, Milk Bottles, Wall Hanger Tuba, Griswald & Wagner Cast Iron Skillets, Schwinn 26” Trike, Santa Blow Mold, Radio Flyer Model 80 Wagon, Primitive Tools & Carpenter’s Caddies COINS & MONEY: Sev. Silver Troy Ounce Pieces, Roosevelt & Mercury Dimes, Jefferson & Liberty Head Nickels. Presidential Dollars, Lincoln Cents, Kennedy Half Dollars & others FUNRITURE: Howard Miller Grand Father Clock, Oak Oval End Tables, Oak Drop Leaf Table, Large Fredrick Remington “Mountain Man” Sculpture, 4 Pc. Queen Bedroom Set, Claw Foot Oak Table w/ 5 Spindle Back Chairs, Oak Hutch, Eastlake Settee, Queen Anne Style Oak Round Side Table, Maple Rocker, Oak Washstand WOODWORKING TOOLS/LUMBER/MISC: 15” Grizzly Planer, Delta Unisaw, Grizzly Belt & Disc Sander, 3 Phase J-Line Lathe, Craftsman 6” Jointer, Central Machinery Bandsaw, Central Machinery Floor Drill Press, Dremel Scroll Saw, Craftsman Spindle Sander, Air Nailers, Rough Cut Walnut & Maple Lumber, Hydraulic Floor Jack, Poulan Chainsaw, Ryobi & Bolens Trimmers, Craftsman 3Gal Air Compressor, Long Handle Tools HOUSEHOLD & Misc: Kenmore Chest Freezer, Never Assembled Metal Gazebo, Bounty Hunter Metal Detector, Holiday Decorations & much more!
CARS
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE antique furniture, wood burning furnace, primitives, jewelry, ammo, farm equipment, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. Pickup Location: 5073 Amsterdam Rd. SE, Amsterdam, OH 43903. Directions: From Carrollton take State Route 43/9 south to Kilgore. Take State Route 164 southeast to the pickup location. Watch for KIKO Signs. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for complete catalog and details. Auctioneer/Realtor:...
AMSTERDAM, OH
Farm and Dairy

Primitives, stoneware, tools, coins, military, and misc.

STONEWARE: BLUE/GREY: 6 gal J Weaver, 3 gal Russell Beaver PA, 3 gal jug, SW Watson Pgh PA, AP Donaghho crock lamp- lots of crocks pitchers- 2 tone crocks- more- crock lamps- 3 gal Hamilton & Jones crock lamp- plates- bowls. PAINTINGS/PICTURES: HE RETURNS VICTORIOUS, 1783 (Washington’s Return), By John...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Auctions
nhpbs.org

antiques roadshow

Experience favorite appraisals from all 20 seasons, including a Navajo Ute First Phase Blanket, a signed Warhol collection and a Tang Dynasty marble lion. Which of these classic ROADSHOW treasures is now valued at $750,000-$1,000,000?. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 2029. All broadcast times for this...
TV & VIDEOS
Farm and Dairy

New furniture, modern furniture, mattresses, outdoor furniture, and misc.

NEW FURNITURE … Oak 5 piece Bedroom queen size Bedroom set Raised Panel HD &FT Board (Amish made Provincial Stain)* Oak 5 piece Rustic queen size Bedroom set (Amish made Provincial Stain )* Oak Buffet (Amish made dark Michaels Stain) * Oak Dining Table, 10 ft long Includes two arm Chairs & eight side Chairs (Amish made dark Michaels Stain)* Oak Jewelry Cabinet w/sliding glass door (Dark Stain) * Oak corner China Cabinet Very Ornate (dark stain)
INTERIOR DESIGN
Farm and Dairy

Sawmill, farm equipment, Several Lots of Aged-Dried Oak lumber, and misc.

Directions: Take WV Rt 2 south from Moundsville, turn left on to Proctor Creek Rd (Rt. 89) and follow this road to Antioch Church. Turn left at the Y intersection, go on to St. Joseph/Baker Hill Rd, turn right on to Klug Dr. and then take a right on to Bens Lane. Follow the auction signs to the property located at the end of the lane.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE tools, Farmall Cub, lawn tractors, mower parts, and misc.

PICKUP: Monday – November 15, 2021 – 2:00-5:30 P.M. Farmall F Cub with belly mower – Simplicity 18 HP riding mower, hydro, 48” deck – Troy-Bilt 21 HP mower, 46” deck – JD Sabre 15 HP mower – many clean tools – sockets – wrenches – welder – tool chest – etc. See catalog online at kikoauctions.com.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Equipment, tools, farm misc., building materials, buildings, tack, misc., hay and straw, firewood, yard and garden, household and more.

Equipment – Tools – farm miscellaneous – building. materials – buildings – tack – miscellaneous. Auction will consist of items from the Patricia M. Smith Estate Probate Case No. 20201041: 2002 Chevy Silverado 2500 With 200,000 + miles. Lift gate. Some rust motor runs great! green couch & love seat, oak platform rocker & ottoman, coffee table, oak corner shelf, collection of Denim Days, 2 mauve lamps, mauve Fenton lamp, white Fenton lamp, green & brass Fenton lamp, floor lamp, recliners, pictures, sconces, shelves, flowers, candles, Boyd Bears, Middleton dolls, Marie Osmond dolls, long oak stand, little rocker, Kirby sweeper, Queen Tank sweeper, Christmas decor, pine bedroom suite – dresser, queen bed, chest of drawers, night stand. Pink Fenton lamp, blue Fenton lamp, oak queen bed, porcelain dolls, benches, corner heart stand, oak china cabinet, oak pedal leg dining room table with 4 chairs, oak chairs, lots of kitchen wares, silver Craftsman toolbox and more!
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE Simplicity 18HP riding mower, tools, coin-op bowling and pinball machines, trains, golf clubs, furniture, collectibles, household, and misc.

Mile-Hi Distillery Still – Collectibles – Furniture. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. PICKUP LOCATION: HARTVILLE & CANTON, OH. Addresses will be given to winning bidders. Pickup location for lots #2 through #122 is in Hartville, OH and pickup for lots #123 and up is in Canton, OH.
CANTON, OH
sachsenews.com

Custom designs for antique finds

A local jewelry designer loves taking an old piece of jewelry and making it into something that her clients will cherish. When Kathleen Israel retired from designing jewelry for a local jeweler five years ago, she was unsure what she should do moving forward. “When I retired, I thought, well,...
SACHSE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy