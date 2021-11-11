Antiques, coins, tools, and misc.

A table has three or four or more legs and a flat top. But some modern designers can make furniture that is almost unrecognizable, but still serve the same purpose. Cottone Auctions had a recent sale featuring a collection of modern furniture, including pieces by Gianfranco Frattini (1926-2004). He is best known as an Italian architect, but he designed unusual furniture for Cassina and modern lamps for many companies.

