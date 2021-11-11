Antiques, coins, tools, and misc.

COPE OIL PAINTINGS – COINS – FURNITURE – WOODWORKING TOOLS. VEHICLE: 2014 Nissan Rogue Select AWD Compact SUV w/ only 79K Miles! TRACTORS & EQUIPMENT: Kubota BX1870 4WD Tractor w/54” Mower Deck, Land Pride 3 PT 4’ Scraper Blade, Craftsman VT3000 46” Cut Riding Mower (Won’t Start) FIREARM: Stevens Mod. 770 12GA w/ Full Choke POTTERY & GLASS: Sev. Pcs of Standard Glaze Pottery including: Weller Louwelsa, JB Owens Utopian & others, 25+ Pieces of Hull Water Lilly, Rick Wisecarver Tobacco Jar, Floral & Nautical 8” Vases, Sev. Pieces of Hull Brown Drip including: 4 Piece Canister Set, Cookie Jar, Shakers & More, Watt Pottery Iced Tea Barrel, 50+ Pcs Hull Provincial, Ransbottom Pieces, Leslie Cope Clown Paperweights, Pink & Green Depression Glass & others ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES: Leslie Cope Farm Scene Oil Paintings, Tons of Cope Prints & other Items, Dresden Plate & Quilts, Uncle Sam “I WANT YOU” Recruitment Posters, Tasco Binoculars, Watches, Baseball Cards, Primitive Agitators, Milk Bottles, Wall Hanger Tuba, Griswald & Wagner Cast Iron Skillets, Schwinn 26” Trike, Santa Blow Mold, Radio Flyer Model 80 Wagon, Primitive Tools & Carpenter’s Caddies COINS & MONEY: Sev. Silver Troy Ounce Pieces, Roosevelt & Mercury Dimes, Jefferson & Liberty Head Nickels. Presidential Dollars, Lincoln Cents, Kennedy Half Dollars & others FUNRITURE: Howard Miller Grand Father Clock, Oak Oval End Tables, Oak Drop Leaf Table, Large Fredrick Remington “Mountain Man” Sculpture, 4 Pc. Queen Bedroom Set, Claw Foot Oak Table w/ 5 Spindle Back Chairs, Oak Hutch, Eastlake Settee, Queen Anne Style Oak Round Side Table, Maple Rocker, Oak Washstand WOODWORKING TOOLS/LUMBER/MISC: 15” Grizzly Planer, Delta Unisaw, Grizzly Belt & Disc Sander, 3 Phase J-Line Lathe, Craftsman 6” Jointer, Central Machinery Bandsaw, Central Machinery Floor Drill Press, Dremel Scroll Saw, Craftsman Spindle Sander, Air Nailers, Rough Cut Walnut & Maple Lumber, Hydraulic Floor Jack, Poulan Chainsaw, Ryobi & Bolens Trimmers, Craftsman 3Gal Air Compressor, Long Handle Tools HOUSEHOLD & Misc: Kenmore Chest Freezer, Never Assembled Metal Gazebo, Bounty Hunter Metal Detector, Holiday Decorations & much more!
