Agriculture

ONLINE tools, power tools, yard equipment, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 5 days ago

*New and gently used hand tools, Power tools, and Yard Equipment*. A full listing of lots and pictures will be available on Auctionzip.com...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

Consignment for Fall Equipment Auction, and misc.

Directions: I-77 Fairplain Exit 132, Go North on Rt 21 for approx 5.5 miles to building on left. Consignments will be accepted through Friday, November 5. coopersauctionservice.com for pictures and updates. Personal Property Terms: All items sell AS IS. Announcements made on the day of sale take precedence over any...
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE home and land, and misc.

Location: 4585 Kemary Ave SW Navarre, Ohio 44662. Directions: From Main St. in Navarre take Wooster St. NE to Fohl St. SW 2 miles to a left on Kemary Ave. SW, property on left. From 77 take exit 99 (Fohl St.), take Fohl St. SW 3 miles, right on Kemary. Watch for signs.
NAVARRE, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE tools, Farmall Cub, lawn tractors, mower parts, and misc.

PICKUP: Monday – November 15, 2021 – 2:00-5:30 P.M. Farmall F Cub with belly mower – Simplicity 18 HP riding mower, hydro, 48” deck – Troy-Bilt 21 HP mower, 46” deck – JD Sabre 15 HP mower – many clean tools – sockets – wrenches – welder – tool chest – etc. See catalog online at kikoauctions.com.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Tools, fishing/hunting, pocket knives, and misc.

TOOLS ~ FISHING & HUNTING EQUIPMENT ~ POCKET KNIVES. Pickup: By appointment only! Mon, 11/8/21 from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. Terms: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & MC only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 1:00 pm then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
TALLMADGE, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE Vehicles, shop tools, antiques, collectibles, and misc.

Pick Up Location: 559 Belden Parkway NE, Sugarcreek Ohio 44681. Vehicles, Side by Side, Camper: 2012 Toyota Sequoia Limited 143,130 mi; 2014 Forest River 282RK Wildwood camper; 1977 CJ5 Jeep 52,000 original miles; 2004 Chevy Trailblazer only 79,524 mi; 2018 Polaris Ranger 900 side by side. Auction Also Includes: Shop...
Farm and Dairy

Farm equipment, shop equipment, greenhouses, quilts, and misc.

Farm Equipment (all on steel wheels): IHC 2 bottom plow; subsoiler; 16” Hochstetler L H riding sulky; JD 12” RH plow; JD single bottom 14” LH riding plow; Oliver double roll cultipacker; 7’ McD dbl. roll cultipacker; 8’ Dunham dbl. roll cultipacker; 18’ JD spike tooth harrow (folding); 7’ Dunham tandem disc; (2) IHC 4’ garden discs; 7’ Homestead culitmulcher; 2 row plateless corn planter; IHC 2 row corn planter; ground driven liquid fertilizer spreader; 2 wheeled trailer w/end gate seeder; (3) potato planters; (2) mechanical webb potato digger; rotary hoe; 6’ spring tooth harrow; 8’ lime drill; (2) NI manure spreaders; (3) JD 1 row cultivators; I&J 2 row cultivator; 5 shovel cultivators; 6’ McD #9 reg. gear mower; 6’ JD #4 mower; 5’ McD #9 high gear mower, 4’ McD one horse mower; NI hay loader; McD 9 bar hay loader; hay tedder; Case rolla-bar hay rake; NI side delivery rake; (2) Rosenthal 40 corn husker shredder; McD corn binder; Deering grain binder; McD silo filler w/ carbide knives; E-Z Trail ultimate plastic layer w/new style S.S. fertilizer attachment; (2) water wheel transplanters; extra water wheels; Pet Pete plastic lifter; Homestead steering fore cart; Reliable model SW68 farm wagon w/ bed; E-Z Trail 1 ton wagon w/bed; buzz saw; shoeing stock; McD tongue truck; 2 wheeled slip scoop; single open buggy. Shop Equip. & Misc: Single head Morgan band resaw w/22 hp Robin eng; cut off saw w/20” blade; table saws; Hitachi 3” wide band upright band saw; Jet 15” wood planer; Craftsman 6” jointer; Craftsman 12” band saw; Toolcraft9” band saw; 4” belt & disc sander; Craftsman drill press; LeBlond 16” heavy duty metal lathe (line shaft ready); band saw sharpener; Singer upholstery sewing machine (line shaft ready); Pfaff #145 upholstery treadle sewing machine; shop stove; Jaeger cement mixer on 4 wheel chassis; mortar mixer w/gas eng; ladders; ladder jacks; misc. long handled tools; leg vise; hand crank corn sheller; fanning mill; hog scalding trough; Maytag repairman’s tools & parts inventory, (3) rebuilt Maytag wringer washers. Buildings: 12’x20’ insulated w/chimney brooder house; 12’x20’ & 10’x16’ storage sheds; 8’x12’ used for sales office. Greenhouses & supplies: (2) 30’x48’ greenhouses; 24’x96’ hi-tunnel; E-Z Trail 24’ high clearance w/top brush produce washer-absorber; 5’ round table; produce carts; onion-garlic drying racks; greenhouse tables-flats-pots-trays; bale buster potting soil mixer flat filler; approx. (75) 3.8 cu ft. bales of Baccto potting soil; organic compost; some soil amendments; 1500+ collapsible tomato cages; Fireball greenhouse stove; quart carriers; pea huller; (7) E-Z garden seeders; Champion seeder (to plant in plastic); 40’ X14’ S.S. sorghum cooking pan; 5 gal buckets; 2” irrigation pumps; header lines; mum pad set up; inventory of 9” potted rhubarb plants & other house plants; 3” irrigation pump & suction line; new produce boxes (subject to prior sales); (3) Mix Rite fertilizer injectors. 2 field injectors; sand filters; Country Side mini square baler; red eating potatoes and much more. Household: (4) treadle sewing machines; (6) dressers; chairs; library table; dry sink; South Bend wood cook stove; Hoosier cabinet; extension table; butcher table; space saver quilt frame; twin beds; hospital bed; cedar chest; lard press; hand meat grinders; victoria strainer; pressure cookers; kerosene heaters; noodle chef; mantle lamp; bake ware; pots; glass dishes; silverware; cast iron skillets; green canning jars; McCoy pottery; L&N (Louisville-Nashville) Dressel Railroad Lantern w/red globe-good cond; dinner bell and items too numerous to list. Quilts: 1 new king size; 1 new queen size.
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE coins, and misc.

PICK UP: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2021 9:30 A.M.-2:30 P.M. FOR LIVE INTERNET BIDDING GO TO WWW.FRIOANDSTACK.COM AND CLICK BID. 1889 CC Liberty Head Double Eagle $20 Gold, 1904 S Liberty Head Double Eagle $20 Gold, 1916 S Saint Gaudens Double Eagle $20 Gold, 1879 S Morgan Dollar Roll Uncirculated, 1890 CC Liberty Head Double Eagle $20, 1898 S Liberty Head Double Eagle $20, 1897 S Liberty Head Double Eagle $20, 1895 O Liberty Head Eagle $10, 1904 S Liberty Head Half Eagle $5, 1986 W American Gold Eagle $50 Proof, 1984 Olympic 3 Coin Proof Set, 1988 American Gold Eagles 4 Coin Proof Set, 2- 1976 US Mint Bicentennial Silver Proof Sets, 1921-1935 Peace Dollar Set (Complete), 1986 American Gold Eagle Poof 1 oz., 1987 American Gold Eagle 1 oz. & ½ oz. Coin Proof, 1988 American Gold Eagles 4 Coin Proof Set, 1798 Heraldic Eagle Reverse Draped Bust Dollar, 1859 O Liberty Seated Silver Dollar, 1883 O Morgan Silver Dollar Roll Uncirculated, 1889 CC Morgan Silver Dollar, 1893 S Morgan Silver Dollar, Multiple Rolls of 90% Silver Coins (including: Roosevelt Dimes, Franklin Half Dollars, Walking Liberty Half Dollars, Mercury Dimes, Washington Quarters, Kennedy Half Dollars), and Much More!
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE Simplicity 18HP riding mower, tools, coin-op bowling and pinball machines, trains, golf clubs, furniture, collectibles, household, and misc.

Mile-Hi Distillery Still – Collectibles – Furniture. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders online only. PICKUP LOCATION: HARTVILLE & CANTON, OH. Addresses will be given to winning bidders. Pickup location for lots #2 through #122 is in Hartville, OH and pickup for lots #123 and up is in Canton, OH.
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: 29.88 Acres in parcels and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 46190 Bell School Road East Liverpool, Ohio 43920. Consisting of a 29.88 acre tract of land with over 900 ft of frontage on Bell School Road in St. Clair Township. Land slopes well to the road for good natural drainage. Mostly wooded with some mature growth. Water and sewer available along the road frontage.(Buckeye Water & Sewage along Bell School Road) Sitting just ¼ mile east of Beaver Local Schools. To be offered in parcels and as a whole and selling the method producing the highest bid. Mineral Rights will transfer when sold.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Farm and Dairy

Primitives, stoneware, tools, coins, military, and misc.

STONEWARE: BLUE/GREY: 6 gal J Weaver, 3 gal Russell Beaver PA, 3 gal jug, SW Watson Pgh PA, AP Donaghho crock lamp- lots of crocks pitchers- 2 tone crocks- more- crock lamps- 3 gal Hamilton & Jones crock lamp- plates- bowls. PAINTINGS/PICTURES: HE RETURNS VICTORIOUS, 1783 (Washington’s Return), By John...
Farm and Dairy

Real estate and chattels, and misc.

Come out and see this beautiful home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and Central air on 1 acre. Amenities are: Detached heated 2 car garage 25X32 , a lean-to attached to the garage is 12X19, a mini barn/tool shed which is 12X16 and a paved driveway. This beauty is located close to Mosquito Lake and is in the Maplewood School District. Call for an appointment to see today.
CORTLAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

Quality furniture, decor, collectibles, household, and misc.

QUALITY FURNITURE. DÉCOR. COLLECTIBLES. KITCHENWARE. HOUSEHOLD. TOOLS. YARD & GARDEN SUPPLIES. GOLF. Pickup: By appointment only! 5 or less lots: Tues, 11/16/21 from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm. 6 or more lots: Wed, 11/17/21 from 8:00 to 10:30 am. Terms: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & MC only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 1:00 pm then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
GIRARD, OH

