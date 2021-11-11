ONLINE tools, power tools, yard equipment, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 46190 Bell School Road East Liverpool, Ohio 43920. Consisting of a 29.88 acre tract of land with over 900 ft of frontage on Bell School Road in St. Clair Township. Land slopes well to the road for good natural drainage. Mostly wooded with some mature growth. Water and sewer available along the road frontage.(Buckeye Water & Sewage along Bell School Road) Sitting just ¼ mile east of Beaver Local Schools. To be offered in parcels and as a whole and selling the method producing the highest bid. Mineral Rights will transfer when sold.

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO