ONLINE farm equipment, household, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 5 days ago

Make sure to take 78 East from Woodsfield then South on 536 for approx. 5 mi to auction. GPS will take you to the wrong...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

Ranch home on 3 acres, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 10252 EDISON ST. NE, ALLIANCE, OH 44601. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for more details. Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474 or ashley@kikocompany.com and Eric Bevington, 330-417-5471 or eric@kikocompany.com.
ALLIANCE, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE home and land, and misc.

Location: 4585 Kemary Ave SW Navarre, Ohio 44662. Directions: From Main St. in Navarre take Wooster St. NE to Fohl St. SW 2 miles to a left on Kemary Ave. SW, property on left. From 77 take exit 99 (Fohl St.), take Fohl St. SW 3 miles, right on Kemary. Watch for signs.
NAVARRE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Antiques, coins, tools, and misc.

Located on 2104 Whipple Ave. – Load out will be by appointment Friday, Nov. 19. Partial list includes the following: Collectible Military Figurines including Barclay and Manoil, Military History Books, Civil War Relics, Franklin Mint Model Cars, Tootsie Cars, Hubley Toys, Truck Banks, Bach Model 37 Stradivarius Cornet, Griswold #0, Crockery, Crafting Decor, Collectible Magazines and Books, Jewelry, Vintage Postcards, Local Advertising, and much more!
SHOPPING
State
Ohio State
Farm and Dairy

Wood splitter, antique barber chair, household, and misc.

Address for load out: 4383 Township Rd. 232, Marengo, OH 43334. Load out is Nov. 22 from 3-6 P.M. Items include the following: Early 1900’s Barber Chair fully functioning, like new Huskee 22 ton wood splitter, Frigidaire upright freezer, housewares and furnishings, upholstered wood framed chairs, vintage drafting table, gun cabinets, vintage shaker style cabinet, and much more.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, 320 acre farm, and misc.

PARCEL #1: BEAUTIFUL PICTURESQUE 206.52 +/- ACRES (ON 2 DEEDS) W/ 2 STORY, 4 BEDROOM BRICK FARM HOUSE W/ FARM HOUSE KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, PARLOR/DEN, 1½ BATHS, FULL CEMENTED BASEMENT, ATTIC, W/ 2 STALL GARAGE W/ BREEZEWAY. WELL WATER & SEPTIC * GAS HOT WATER HEAT * FREE GAS. PARCEL...
REAL ESTATE
Farm and Dairy

Prime real estate with mother in law suite, tractor, zero turn mower, golf cart, equipment, tools, antiques, collectibles, and misc.

LOCATED: From RT 19 Cranberry Twp., Pa (@ Cleveland Bros.) Turn West on Progressive Ave To Unionville Rd, Turn North 1 Mile To Auction. Watch For Huey Auction Signs. Consisting of 2 Story Farm House w/ Mother- in law suite. MAIN HOUSE includes Lg Farm House Kitchen, 3 bedrooms, full bath, living room, Laundry Room, den, side deck porch, integral garage & 2-stall gr. Level garage w/ work shop area, full basement, Attic. Gas forced air heat, City Water, Septic & Central Air.
REAL ESTATE
Farm and Dairy

14.13 Acre farm and contents, and misc.

Real Estate Description: 3 Bdrm, 2 Bathroom, 2 story Home with Front Porch, 1,442 Sq. A detached Garage 18’ X 20’ Sq Ft, Banked Barn 36’ X 60’ with Horse stalls in lower floor. A Pole Barn 22’ X 42’ with lean-to 10’ X 42’. Chattels: Household Contents, Tools, Furniture,...
WADSWORTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farm and Dairy

Hanging lamps, table and floor lamps, antiques, furniture, collectibles, and misc.

Selling the nice items of Marlene Feldkamp and her late husband David. Held inside the Buckeye Community Center located west of St. Rt. 13, north of Mansfield and south of US 224. Visit website www.donsweetingauctioneer.com for pictures and more information. MANY items selling!. Hanging Lamps – Table & Floor lamps...
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Closeout machine shop equipment, tools, and misc.

Located: 116 Winter St. Waldo, Oh 43356, 1 block S.W. and behind G&R. John operated a small machine shop here for over 25 years. He was former owner of United Cycle Services. A super clean quality auction with NO BUYERS PREMIUM! Forklift rigging available. MILL- LATHE- SURFACE GRINDER- MACHINEST TOOLS- TOOLING & MORE: Newport vertical milling machine w/ digital 3-axis readout, automatic tool holder, and Kurt extended 9.8” machinist vice; Yuasa 13” Swing x 40” center distance lathe w/ 30 speed changes, quick change tool holder, and tool storage cabinet; Miller Dialarc HF-P TIG welder w/ coolant radiator and (2) Tungsten rod holders; Brown and Sharp 6” x 18” surface grinder w/ magnetic vise, Dunbar table rollers, and dust collection unit; many 7” dia. surface grinding wheels; (1) – 5” X 10” magnetic vise; (2) demagnetizers; automatic 25 ton hydraulic press w/ tooling, long travel keyway broach cylinder, 24” bending unit, shear fixture, hole punch unit; Crafts. 6” x 48” belt sander w/ 9” dia. sanding wheel; Central machinery dust collector; central pneumatic sandblast cabinet w/ floor stand; Jobsmart small sandblast cabinet; three sandblasting media material for sandblasters (160 pounds); TDR Precision drill bit sharpener; vertical 16” metal cutting band saw; Cincinnati 6” carbide tool grinder w/ diamond wheel; 6” x 18” feed table machine; custom made 10” x 27” solvent tank w/ machine shop pump; welding table 24” x 60” x ½” thick steel w/ wheels and vise; Kurt Anglock 6” vise; rotary indexing table 12” diameter (1 degree dial); variable angle 4” vise; Quick Clamping quick clamp 4” x 6” long vise; steel storage rack 2’ W x 12’ L w/ 6 shelves and several thousand pounds of various steel materials; A2 tool Steel & other Tool Steels; carbide inserts, various styles & sizes for cutters; End Mills 1/16” dia. thru over 1” dia.; misc. tooling for lathe; misc. tooling for mill; reamers to 1½“ dia.; aluminum material, many shapes and sizes; stainless steel, many shapes and sizes; 3 sets of gauges from .001 to .500 diameter; etc. TOOLING COMPONENTS: Bridgeport boring bar w/ boring bar set, universal 3” dia. boring head w/ boring bars, 2” dia. R8 4 carbide insert face mill, 2” & 3” dia. 5 carbide insert face cutter, 1 ½” dia. 3 flute carbide face cutter, (2) 1” dia. 2 flute carbide face cutter, No. 2 Davis tapping saver kit, multi-tool hole drill kit 1” dia. thru 3” dia., uni-cut carbide fly cutter 3 tool kit, milling machine table alignment dial indicator kit, misc. tooling pieces, (2) Jacobs automatic tapping heads No. 0 and No. 6, (2) Procunior automatic tapping heads 1-E and 6-E, R8 to #3 Morse table arbor, complete set R8 collets, complete set 5C collets, set 1J collets, 6” 3 jaw lathe chuck, 10” 3 jaw lathe chuck w/ adjustable alignment jaws, 8” 4 jaw lathe chuck, 100 drawer metal storage shelf unit full of hardware such as nuts, bolts, washers, pipe fittings, springs, bushings, and more.
WALDO, OH
Farm and Dairy

60.09 Acre with cabin and misc.

GPS Coordinates: 39.632075889002174, -81.52371742720072. From I-77 (exit 16), go east to SR 821, turn north 1.5 miles to SR 339, turn east 3.6 miles to property. Signs Posted. 30’x50’ Building with Furnished Cabin Living Quarters. 3 Bedrooms * Full Bath * Garage Space. Wonderful Hunting Property. Good Trails Throughout *...
DEXTER CITY, OH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
Farm and Dairy

157 Acre grain farm and misc.

NOVEMBER 5 & 12 FROM 3 TO 5 P.M. OH off Rt. 35, 1 mile south. Bull Road. (Watch for signs) THURSDAY, NOV. 18 • 6 P.M. FOR DETAILED BROCHURE CALL 800-450-3440 or www.wilnat.com. Mark Wilson and Brandon Wilson, Auctioneers. WILSON NATIONAL LLC. A Real Estate & Auction Group. 157...
NEW LEBANON, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE real estate and contents, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Auction. Treasure Blvd. North Benton, OH 44449. Lakeside Home opportunity! Consisting of a 1 story home built on a large corner lot in Treasure Cove with access to Berlin Lake. This home contains 1 bath, 1 bedroom that can be split into 2, an eat-in kitchen and large living room. It has a large breezeway style porch, and plenty of yard for entertaining. The home has hot water / pellet stove heat and is on well and septic. The Treasure Cove Association dues are $50 per year but it is not mandatory to join although membership has perks. This home is in need of repair but will make someone a great lakeside home for either year round living or summer time weekend fun.
NORTH BENTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

66 Acres sold in parcels and misc.

66+ Acres – Southington Twp. – Trumbull Co. 70 X 200 Clear-Span Indoor Arena – 40 X 60 Stables With 9 Stalls – Two Pole Buildings For Machinery & Hay Storage – 1,824 Sq. Ft. Two-Story Home – Needs Remodeled – Fields – Woods. 4126 Helsley Fusselman Rd. – 1,332...
SOUTHINGTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: Old trains, old toys, Diecast, and misc.

PICKUP: WEDNESDAY – NOVEMBER 24, 2021 – 4:00-6:00 P.M. For shipping, please contact The UPS Store #6658 in Wadsworth, OH at 330-594-2463. You can also email your invoice to store6658@theupsstore.com. A minimum pickup fee of $20 will be charged by The UPS Store in addition to packing and shipping charges. Insured shipments of coins or currency may be subject to additional costs.
WADSWORTH, OH
Farm and Dairy

2 Buildings, car lift, alignment machine, and misc.

Premier Bank & Trust Plaintiff VS. Joseph M. Staffilino. Having been appointed private selling officer by court of common pleas of Belmont County, Judge John A. Vavra. This real estate sells on location: 900 South 4th St., Martins Ferry, OH 43935. Directions: Rt. 7 to Hanover St. exit, west to S. 4th St. and left 1/2 mile. Watch for KIKO signs.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE Marshall County Commission surplus, and misc.

37 Animal Shelter Drive, 12th Street, Moundsville, WV. Take WV Rt 2 south from Moundsville and turn on to 12th Street to the Marshall County Animal Shelter on the left. Follow auction signs to the location of the items. Watch for Behm’s Auction signs. Please visit us on Facebook, www.behmsauction.com,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

