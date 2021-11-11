ONLINE farm equipment, household, and misc.

Located: 116 Winter St. Waldo, Oh 43356, 1 block S.W. and behind G&R. John operated a small machine shop here for over 25 years. He was former owner of United Cycle Services. A super clean quality auction with NO BUYERS PREMIUM! Forklift rigging available. MILL- LATHE- SURFACE GRINDER- MACHINEST TOOLS- TOOLING & MORE: Newport vertical milling machine w/ digital 3-axis readout, automatic tool holder, and Kurt extended 9.8” machinist vice; Yuasa 13” Swing x 40” center distance lathe w/ 30 speed changes, quick change tool holder, and tool storage cabinet; Miller Dialarc HF-P TIG welder w/ coolant radiator and (2) Tungsten rod holders; Brown and Sharp 6” x 18” surface grinder w/ magnetic vise, Dunbar table rollers, and dust collection unit; many 7” dia. surface grinding wheels; (1) – 5” X 10” magnetic vise; (2) demagnetizers; automatic 25 ton hydraulic press w/ tooling, long travel keyway broach cylinder, 24” bending unit, shear fixture, hole punch unit; Crafts. 6” x 48” belt sander w/ 9” dia. sanding wheel; Central machinery dust collector; central pneumatic sandblast cabinet w/ floor stand; Jobsmart small sandblast cabinet; three sandblasting media material for sandblasters (160 pounds); TDR Precision drill bit sharpener; vertical 16” metal cutting band saw; Cincinnati 6” carbide tool grinder w/ diamond wheel; 6” x 18” feed table machine; custom made 10” x 27” solvent tank w/ machine shop pump; welding table 24” x 60” x ½” thick steel w/ wheels and vise; Kurt Anglock 6” vise; rotary indexing table 12” diameter (1 degree dial); variable angle 4” vise; Quick Clamping quick clamp 4” x 6” long vise; steel storage rack 2’ W x 12’ L w/ 6 shelves and several thousand pounds of various steel materials; A2 tool Steel & other Tool Steels; carbide inserts, various styles & sizes for cutters; End Mills 1/16” dia. thru over 1” dia.; misc. tooling for lathe; misc. tooling for mill; reamers to 1½“ dia.; aluminum material, many shapes and sizes; stainless steel, many shapes and sizes; 3 sets of gauges from .001 to .500 diameter; etc. TOOLING COMPONENTS: Bridgeport boring bar w/ boring bar set, universal 3” dia. boring head w/ boring bars, 2” dia. R8 4 carbide insert face mill, 2” & 3” dia. 5 carbide insert face cutter, 1 ½” dia. 3 flute carbide face cutter, (2) 1” dia. 2 flute carbide face cutter, No. 2 Davis tapping saver kit, multi-tool hole drill kit 1” dia. thru 3” dia., uni-cut carbide fly cutter 3 tool kit, milling machine table alignment dial indicator kit, misc. tooling pieces, (2) Jacobs automatic tapping heads No. 0 and No. 6, (2) Procunior automatic tapping heads 1-E and 6-E, R8 to #3 Morse table arbor, complete set R8 collets, complete set 5C collets, set 1J collets, 6” 3 jaw lathe chuck, 10” 3 jaw lathe chuck w/ adjustable alignment jaws, 8” 4 jaw lathe chuck, 100 drawer metal storage shelf unit full of hardware such as nuts, bolts, washers, pipe fittings, springs, bushings, and more.

WALDO, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO