Veterans across America are being honored for their service today. Veterans Day marks the date when an armistice between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918. But World War I didn't officially come to end until the Treaty of Versaille was signed several months later in June of 1919. Veterans Day itself didn't become a federal holiday until several years later after Congress passed a bill in 1954 that was signed by President Dwight Eisenhower. Because of the holiday, there will be no mail, most banks will be closed and federal courts will be closed today. Veterans Day ceremonies are planned across Chautauqua County and the nation.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO