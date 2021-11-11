CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

Naik joins OUWB Department of Foundational Medical Studies

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor one of the newest faculty members at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine — Akshata Naik, Ph.D. — there’s one word that could easily be a running theme in her life: balance. Balance is an obvious theme in physiology, the topic taught by Naik, who is an...

BBC

Cardiff University medical student raises £24,000 for studies

Despite having "the world's most resourceful mother", Mazvita Manzai was struggling to pay her university tuition fees. To help out, she tried to raise money on the GoFundMe website. Mazvita, who is studying medicine at Cardiff University, was shocked after gaining pledges for £24,000 within six days.
CHARITIES
msuexponent.com

Alumni Foundation Creates Working Group to Study Divestment

In response to activism by the Campus Climate Coalition (CCC), the MSU Alumni Foundation’s Board of Governors has created a working group to study divesting the university’s $225 million endowment from funds containing companies operating in industries such as fossil fuels, private prisons, and tobacco. The CCC was formed by students during the 2020-21 school year to advocate for sustainability and equality on campus.
ADVOCACY
thedp.com

Penn study finds correlation between diversity of surgical faculty and medical students

A Penn Medicine study found that the amount of racial and ethnic diversity in surgical faculty strongly correlates to the amount of diversity in medical students. This recent study in the journal JAMA Surgery by researchers at several institutions, including the Perelman School of Medicine, investigated how diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives have affected medical school admissions. Despite the presence of these initiatives, the study finds many racial and ethnic groups still remain underrepresented in surgical faculty, which correlates with similar underrepresentation among medical students.
PENN, PA
oakland.edu

OU professor receives grant from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing

Kristen Munyan, assistant professor and undergraduate program director in Oakland University’s School of Nursing, was selected to receive a $25,000 grant from the Foundation for Academic Nursing, the philanthropic arm of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN). The grant will support Dr. Munyan’s work on Enhancing Laboratory Infrastructure to support at-risk and English as a Second Language (ESL) students.
ROCHESTER, MI
oregonstate.edu

Maret Traber honored with Medical Research Foundation of Oregon's Discovery Award

The Medical Research Foundation of Oregon has honored Maret Traber of the OSU College of Public Health and Human Sciences with its annual Discovery Award. Traber, the Ava Helen Pauling Professor at Oregon State’s Linus Pauling Institute, conducts research that focuses on the function of vitamin E in human health. She has developed ways to evaluate vitamin E status in people using stable isotopes and her work has shed light on key mechanisms for the regulation of vitamin E bioavailability, transport and antioxidant activity.
OREGON STATE
bizmagsb.com

Gillum to join Louisiana Tech University Foundation

RUSTON — Rosilynn Gillum, a 2009 graduate of Louisiana Tech University in Sociology, will join the University Foundation as Development Officer for the College of Education, starting Nov. 15. Gillum brings her proficiency in relationship building and customer service, and her experience in the healthcare industry, to the position. “We’re...
RUSTON, LA
wooster.edu

Department of Africana Studies opening Colloquium on Wednesday, Nov. 3

The Department of Africana Studies and the Office of the Provost at The College of Wooster are conducting a Colloquium of Africana Studies that will feature discussions led by three scholars on three separate November occasions that draw attention to the vitality and complexity of the interdisciplinary work being done in Africana Studies.
WOOSTER, OH
Linn County Leader

Chukwu, Avetisov join Community Medical Associates

Drs. Oge Chukwu, MD, and Gregory Avetisov, DO, have recently joined Pershing Health Systems (PHS) Community Medical Associates. Oge Chukwu was born and raised in Nigeria and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in medical technology from Huntington College in Huntington, Indiana before attending medical school at Loma Linda, Calif. According to a press release, after years of hard work and unparalleled dedication to his field, he did his family medicine internship and residency at the Akron General Medical Center in Akron, Ohio. Since entering private practice, Chukwu has served in various clinics and medical facilities in the Midwest and most recently he worked at the Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph. Chukwu’s education and work experience has given him a solid foundation for caring for patients of all ages with a wide range of general-family medical problems.
HEALTH SERVICES
Newswise

Study examines adverse effects of obesity medications

Newswise — An essential part of obesity care is making sure treatments are safe for patients. Abdulrahman Alsuhibani, a doctoral student in the University of Cincinnati's James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy, and his colleagues in the UC division of health outcomes recently published a study in the International Journal of Clinical Pharmacy analyzing the adverse events attributed to the use of anti-obesity medications.
HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio is becoming a hotspot for COVID

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — If we look back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know outbreaks happened at social gatherings, nursing homes or even prisons. Henry County Health Commissioner Joy Ermie said now the majority of cases are spread all over the community. But there isn't one definitive outbreak they can pinpoint.
OHIO STATE
Romesentinel.com

New provider joins Washington Mills Medical Office

UTICA — Svetlana Petrovets, MD, MS, FNP-BC, has joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Medical Group Washington Mills Medical Office, where she provides primary care services to patients of all ages. Dr. Petrovets earned her medical degree from the Grodno State Medical University in Grodno, Belarus. She performed her...
UTICA, NY
oncnursingnews.com

Ramifications of Lying on a Religious Exemption Form for COVID-19 Vaccinations

As nurses around the country weigh their professional options, some wonder if the answer resides in telling a white lie. But every choice has a consequence. What are the ramifications of lying on a religious exemption form?. For most institutions, the final date for being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 has...
RELIGION
Telegraph

Britt joins HSHS Medical Group

HIGHLAND — HSHS Medical Group has welcomed Amy Britt, APRN, to its medical team in Highland. Specializing in family medicine, Britt is now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine - Highland at 12860 Troxler Ave., Suite 320, Highland. As a primary care provider, Britt cares for...
roi-nj.com

H. Hovnanian Foundation donates $5M to Community Medical Center

A gift of $5 million gift, given by local philanthropist Edele Hovnanian on behalf of H. Hovnanian Family Foundation was given to Community Medical Center (CMC), an RWJBarnabas Health (RWJBH) facility, on Thursday. The funds will support capital renovations to the Emergency Department at Community Medical Center. “We are so...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

