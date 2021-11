Wild Rift Patch 2.5a focused primarily on preparing the game state heading into the Horizon Cup. Since the game will not receive any more updates for quite a while, understanding the current patch meta is essential to climbing the ranked ladder. This Wild Rift 2.5a Tier List is for the low elo, in essence, for ranks below emerald. Therefore, the champions listed here are ranked according to how strong they are for the average player. The list does not assume players have a full understanding of all the game knowledge and perfect grasp of the champion’s mechanics. There is a separate high elo tier list more catered to that form of critiera, so check that out as well.

