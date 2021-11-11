CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Body Contouring Market to be Driven by the Increasing Prevalence of Obesity in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

Cover picture for the articleThe new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Body Contouring Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global body contouring market, assessing the market based on its segments like invasiveness, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their...

Global Business Jets Market To Be Driven By The Rising Number Of Staff And The Introduction Of Fresh Aircraft Programs In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Business Jets Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global business jets market, assessing the market based on its segments like aircraft type, end use, systems, services, platform and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Global Clinical Trials Packaging Market To Be Driven By Customer Affinity For Sustainable Packaging And Growing Pharmaceutical Industry Across The Globe In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Clinical Trials Packaging Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global clinical trials packaging market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, product, industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Global Painting Tools and Accessories Market to be Driven by the Growing Expenditure in Construction and Automotive Industries in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Painting Tools and Accessories Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global painting tools and accessories market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
Why is Brand Architecture Important?

The current advertising situation is buzzing with brands, and this includes their activities of branding. From political parties and leaders to governments, businesses, and NGOs, almost everyone has become a brand, making them perform better in various areas of society. As businesses expand, they might want to appear to various...
AB Motoss launches its range of Electrical Vehicles in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/SRV): The launch of AB Motoss and its latest range of Electric Vehicles was held in New Delhi in the Shangri-La Hotel. The event was attended by India's top dignitaries including Satya Pal Singh Bhagel - Minister of Law and Justice, Government of India, Swamiji Kailashanand Giri Ji, Manoj Tiwari - Member of Parliament, Lok Sabah, Nitin Tyagi - Aam Aadmi Party, Atul Garg - Director - Delhi Fire Service, Ram Avtar - Medium and Small Scale Industries, Asit Singh - Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Anil Gupta - GST Commissioner, Shyna Sunsara - Miss United Nations, Sanjya Mayukh - National Spokes Personhead of Media - BJP, Praveen Malviya, Dinesh Makwana - Astrologer, Mentor and Guide, Dalip Mehra - Deputy Director of the RAJYA SABHA SECRETARIAT - Government of India, C L Pachauri - Astrologer and Mentor, Bijender Goel - Former Minister - Jharkhand, Arvind Alok - Bodhisht Community ChairmanNorthern Railway Advisor, representatives from the embassies of Russia and Palestine, Kumar Ashok Pandey - Head of Disaster Management, Government of Uttar Pradesh joined in on a video call and praised AB Motoss for their vision and management.
India's leather industry should aspire to be number 1 in the world: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India's leather industry should aspire to be at the number 1 position in the world. As per an official statement, the minister's remark came...
Nexthink Reveals Alliances with Leading Technology Players Citrix, HP and Qualcomm Technologies at Experience Everywhere ‘21, Further Powering the Experience Economy

This news, announced in Pedro Bados’ keynote today, highlights increasing demand for better employee experiences in today’s flexible-work era. Nexthink, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, today at its Experience Everywhere ‘21 event has announced multiple alliances with leading technology players Citrix, HP, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. who are looking to harness the power of Nexthink’s digital employee experience ecosystem. At a time when the world of work is changing, and leading companies are rising to meet the challenges presented by the hybrid working era, Nexthink’s commitment to providing a human-centric platform is uniquely positioned to solve these challenges.
Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for Covid pill

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday announced a deal to make its prospective antiviral Covid-19 pill available more cheaply in the world's least-wealthy countries. If approved, the pill could be on the market in "a matter of months", MPP policy chief Esteban Burrone told AFP. Pfizer also said Tuesday  that it was seeking an emergency use authorisation, or EUA, in the US for the Covid pill. 
