Community Library Notes: Good Reads

PBS Kids Utah isn’t going to leave the Uintah Basin out of their fun thanks to the Uintah County Library. PBS Kids Utah awarded the library a mini-grant to be used for a Reading Marathon event coming up this month. Uintah County Library announced details of the marathon on Monday, sharing that the event will take place Friday, November 12th from 11am to 3pm. Unlike some other library events, there is no need to sign up in advance, shares librarian Christina Higgins. Participants just need to come and check in at the children’s desk. They then can find a cozy spot to read in the library and will earn one raffle ticket for each 20 minutes of reading. Higgins also challenges kids through 6th grade to participate in another PBS Utah activity going on all month long. Kids that read 20 minutes each day and then submit their reading log will receive an Adventure Pass full of tickets and coupons to Utah museums, zoos, and activities. Go to PBSUtah.org/reading to get more details!

UINTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 14 DAYS AGO