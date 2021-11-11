CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Library Notes: Good Reads

By Priscilla Comen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Best Man to Die” by Ruth Rendell is the story of Jack, who is getting married in the morning. His buddies go to the bar to celebrate his last night as a bachelor. Charlie, his best man, gets there late and buys doubles for everyone with a wad of bills...

Shelby Reporter

Albert L. Scott Library announces ‘Fall into Reading’ winner

ALABASTER – On Thursday, Nov. 4, the Albert L. Scott Library in Alabaster announced the winners of the library’s second annual ‘Fall into Reading’ program, an initiative held in October that rewards children with prizes for reading. Launched in 2020, Librarian Kim Roberts said the initiative is an extension of...
ALABASTER, AL
Reading Eagle

Kutztown Community Library hosts Holiday Church Tour

Kutztown Community Library’s Holiday House Tour started in 1992 and remains a favorite seasonal activity. Over the years, 161 sites have been on the tour including 123 homes and 38 local businesses and churches. The Friends of the Library plan months in advance to create a successful fundraiser. Sites are...
KUTZTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Exeter Community Library Highlights ‘Coalminer’s Champagne’

The Exeter Community Library welcomes Amy Dougherty of Coal Country Boilo to the library on Monday, November 15th in a program titled “Cheers to Boilo,” where she’ll introduce the history behind the tradition of Boilo, a throat-soothing, influenza-defeating mulled beverage. Dougherty will share recipes and tips on how to create Boilo at home, and will provide a small sample to taste.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
reportertoday.com

News & Notes from the Blanding Library

The popular holiday gingerbread house afternoons are back! These will take place on Tues., Wed. and Thurs. Dec. 14, 15, and 16 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each day. Only 25 houses will be available each afternoon, so call 508-252-4236 to reserve your space (advance registration is required). This program is for children ages 5 and up, though younger children may work along with an older sibling. This program is made possible by the support of the Friends of the Blanding Library.
REHOBOTH, MA
Wicked Local

Marblehead library to present local must-read author via Zoom

Author Michelle Bowdler was recently recognized by the Massachusetts Center for the Book as one of Massachusetts's must-read authors of the year. Join Bowdler on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. for a presentation on her critically acclaimed book, "Is Rape A Crime?: A Memoir, An Investigation, and A Manifesto" via Zoom.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Daily Gate City

Good library behavior brings about rewards at Hawthorne

These Hawthorne Elementary School students were recognized for their excellent library behavior in October. This means they are respectful, responsible, and use the space with care. Each student got to pick out a book to take home and keep as a reward for their excellent behavior. They are great examples of Little Chiefs!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thechronicleonline.com

Columbia County Reads: 2 community events this month

Columbia County Reads 2021 presents “Hidden Figures of Our Own” a live program presenting some of the hidden figures of Columbia County. Kathleen Ward will discuss how her mother, Jessica Longston, purchased and successfully ran a local newspaper, the St Helens Sentinel-Mist, during the Great Depression. The St Helens Sentinel-Mist was formed from the merger of two newspapers, the St Helens Sentinel and the St Helens Mist and published from 1933 to 1968 when it merged with the St Helens Chronicle which is still published in Columbia County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Vanderbilt University News

Peabody Library Grand Reading Room Grand Re-Opening

Please join us for festive fall snacks & beverages, prizes, and fun as we celebrate the re-opening of the newly renovated Grand Reading Room! Stop by anytime to check out the update space and try out the new furniture. Monday, November 15. 2:00-4:00 pm. Peabody Library Grand Reading Room (2nd...
POLITICS
dailyjournal.net

Library presents a way to remember the good times

Can you recall all those fun family vacations and holiday gatherings when you were a kid?. Or how about those favorite songs you sang or danced to with your friends?. These are memories that might be tucked away but are wonderful when they bubble to the surface. Unfortunately, the passage of time can bury those memories down deep, especially for persons experiencing memory loss or dementia. Johnson County Public Library has a new resource to help.
WOOD

YMCA of Barry County brings a reading bus into the community!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The YMCA of Barry County offers plenty of great opportunities for its community. They recently brought food, fun and games to a Hastings neighborhood. On great thing that the YMCA of Barry County offers is their partnerships with local libraries to provide a Reading Bus that brings books right to the kids in their community. The Reading Bus offers a fun environment for kids to expand their knowledge and learning.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Denver Channel

Catholic communities want to be good stewards of the Earth

In Atchison, Kansas, Sister Elaine Fischer says there's a lot you can learn from nature. Especially bees. "They're a wonderful example of community life, which we're trying to live to, and so it's a wonderful teaching tool for me," said Sister Elaine Fisher of Mount St. Scholastica Benedictine Sisters. Each...
ADVOCACY
9&10 News

Good Reads at Your Local Library: Books Made Into Films/TV Shows

Ada Twist Scientist by Andrea Beaty – An animated series from Netflix that came out September 28th, and is from the creator of Doc McStuffins. Ada is full of questions. She has a curious mind and really wants to understand the whys and hows of everything. To help figure out the answers to her questions, Ada begins conducting experiments, but in science, finding the answer you’re looking for is rarely as easy as you think. This is a great program that introduces a lot of STEM topics and ideas, and also promotes women in science (which I love!).
TV SHOWS
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Dogs helping children practice reading skills at Portland District Library

PORTLAND — Children at the Portland District Library who want to improve their reading and public speaking skills now have two companions available to help them. The Portland District Library, 334 Kent St., in Portland started a “Barks for Books” program this fall for children ages 6-12. Children can sign up for 15-minute time slots on the fourth Wednesday and Thursday of each month and read to a therapy trained dog.
PORTLAND, MI
basinnow.com

Uintah County Library Pairs Up With PBS Kids For Reading Activities

PBS Kids Utah isn’t going to leave the Uintah Basin out of their fun thanks to the Uintah County Library. PBS Kids Utah awarded the library a mini-grant to be used for a Reading Marathon event coming up this month. Uintah County Library announced details of the marathon on Monday, sharing that the event will take place Friday, November 12th from 11am to 3pm. Unlike some other library events, there is no need to sign up in advance, shares librarian Christina Higgins. Participants just need to come and check in at the children’s desk. They then can find a cozy spot to read in the library and will earn one raffle ticket for each 20 minutes of reading. Higgins also challenges kids through 6th grade to participate in another PBS Utah activity going on all month long. Kids that read 20 minutes each day and then submit their reading log will receive an Adventure Pass full of tickets and coupons to Utah museums, zoos, and activities. Go to PBSUtah.org/reading to get more details!
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
vtcng.com

Noted horse expert gives book talk at library

Tim Hayes, the author of “Riding Home: The Power of Horses to Heal,” with a foreword by Robert Redford, gives a talk at Morristown Centennial Library, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 6-7 p.m. Hayes currently an adjunct professor of behavioral science at both University of Vermont and Northern Vermont University teaching courses...
ANIMALS
Wilmington Apple

LIBRARY LINEUP: Reading Rivals Competition Closes November 24 At Noon

Below is a press release from the Wilmington Memorial Library:. Every minute counts! Win prizes for your reading and help us beat Tewksbury!. The two libraries have been neck and neck throughout the entire competition. Every minute logged on Beanstack (our reading tracking app) gets us closer to the trophy. Log at least 3 hours of reading and be entered into our Grand Prize drawing for a $100 gift card to any local business of your choosing. Logging closes Wednesday, November 24 at noon so be sure all your minutes are counted before then!
WILMINGTON, MA
mendocinobeacon.com

Community Column: For Theodora

Several weeks back in this Community Column, a fellow coast resident wrote about her experience in trying to secure life-saving veterinary care for her severely injured dog. None was available to her and her dog succumbed to its injuries. Since that time, it’s been really hard for me to put...
PETS

