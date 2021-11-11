CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks to Star in ‘Road House’ Remake

By Matt Singer
 5 days ago
Pain don’t hurt, but sometimes remakes do. Apparently having run out of other things to remake or reboot, now it is Road House’s turn. The delightfully strange and intensely sincere 1989 action movie about the adventures of a philosophical bouncer at the most dangerous bar in America, Road House flopped in...

