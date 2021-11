Question: How does zero trust differ from a traditional security approach?. Ash Devata, general manager, Cisco Zero Trust and Duo Security: Traditional security gives value to where the user is coming from. It uses a lot of trust because the user's location or IP address (perimeter model) is used to define the user to the system. In a zero-trust model, we assume zero units of trust before we grant you access to anything and verify a lot of other information before granting access. And when access is granted, you’ll be given the least amount of privilege necessary to get your job done.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO